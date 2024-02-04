Trump Reveals Two Potential VP Picks: Tim Scott and Kristi Noem

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump has revealed the names of two Republicans who could potentially join his presidential ticket ahead of the 2024 election— but he stated that he won’t make the announcement “for a while.”

During an interview on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, Trump shared with Maria Bartiromo his criteria for a potential running mate and mentioned Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as potential picks.

“When will you announce who your VP is?” Bartiromo asked Trump, to which he replied: “Not for a while. We have so many great people in the Republican Party, but not for a while.”

Bartiromo persisted and asked Trump about his criteria for a potential partner. “Always one thing: who would be a good president? You always have to think that in case of emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. It’s got to be number one.”

Donald Trump says he will not announce his pick for VP for awhile, that the main criteria he’s looking for is a person he could see as a good President, and seems to float Tim Scott and Kristi Noem as possible candidates. pic.twitter.com/X7C4e9hoW1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 4, 2024

When asked for a potential name, Trump responded, “Well, I have a lot of good people. We have a lot of really good people.”

Later in the interview, Trump mentioned he “called” Scott earlier in the week to convey that he was a better surrogate for the Trump ticket than for his own failed presidential bid.

“I watched him in the last week, defending me and fighting for me and I said, ‘Man, you’re a much better person for me than you are for yourself,’ because for himself he was low key,” Trump said. “For me he’s been, he’s been a real tiger; he’s been incredible.”

Sen. Tim Scott: “We need four more years of Donald Trump to secure our border. He’s done it once, he will do it again.” pic.twitter.com/yGui9BoL8a — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 3, 2024

The former president and Republican presidential frontrunner then hinted at Noem. “Kristie Noem has been incredible fighting for me. She said, ‘I’d never run against him because I can’t beat him.’ That was a very nice thing to say.”

The former president dismissed reports that he reached out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to potentially be his running mate.

Trump’s remarks come as he inches closer to the Republican nomination for president ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Last month, Trump mentioned that he already knew who his running mate would be.