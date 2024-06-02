Trump Takes TikTok by Storm: Gains Over 1 Million Followers in 24 Hours

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s new TikTok page has quickly gained over one million followers, with his first video earning over 23 million views in less than 24 hours.

Trump’s decision to join TikTok came during his attendance at UFC 302, as he seeks to return to the White House after the 2024 general election.

“The president is now on TikTok,” UFC president Dana White announced in the video.

“It’s my honor,” Trump responded in the clip.

In contrast, President Joe Biden’s campaign page has 336,000 followers.

Both Biden and Trump have previously pledged to ban TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media platform that is the fastest-growing in the country.

In April 2024, Biden signed a bill threatening to ban TikTok unless its parent company, ByteDance, sells it.

Despite supporting the legislation and amid national security concerns, Biden continues to use the social media platform.

Trump, however, has opposed the TikTok ban bill, arguing it would empower Facebook, which he has called the “enemy of the people.”

“There’s a lot of good and there’s a lot of bad with TikTok, but the thing I don’t like is that without TikTok, you’re going to make Facebook bigger, and I consider Facebook to be an enemy of the people, along with a lot of the media,” Trump said during an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box in March.