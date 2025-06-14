Thousands Gather to Celebrate Army’s 250th Anniversary

(The Center Square) Thousands of people from across the U.S. came together Saturday in Washington D.C. to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Army.

The day is dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of the brave men and women whose calling is to defend the nation. Events include a parade of thousands of soldiers and fireworks to end the celebration.

For many, Saturday is a day unlike any other. Several told The Center Square it allowed them to pause and take a moment to reflect on the history and service of active-duty Army members and veterans while continuing to inspire the nation with a sense of pride, honoring their legacy.

As the event kicked off, excitement and a sense of peace filled the air over the nation’s capital as people in attendance said they looked forward to experiencing what the day had to offer.

“We’re excited and the kids are excited about being able to see all of the festivities and the history of the army,” Kelly Clifford, a resident of North Carolina, told The Center Square.

People were drawn to the celebration for a variety of reasons: some want to celebrate the milestone, others attended the event so they could honor their loved ones who served, or are currently serving.

“We were making a trip to D.C. for the museums for the kids,” Kelly said. “When we heard about the event, we were really excited to have that be the final thing that we got to do.”

Many have personal ties to the military because of their friends and family who served.

Throughout American history, the Army has played a crucial role in maintaining U.S. independence and defending freedom around the world.

“We wouldn’t have freedom without their sacrifices,” John Clifford told The Center Square.

Many people view the army as an important part of the nation’s story. If it wasn’t for the military’s role in the American Revolution and beyond, the United States would be a lot more different than it is now, they said. Supporters say that younger generations should be encouraged to learn about its history so that they can have a better understanding of how these values have shaped the United States.

“I think putting something bigger than yourself ahead of your own needs is one of the things the Army has been an example of over the last 250 years,” Kelly said.