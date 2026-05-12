Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Air Force Trainer Jet Crashes, Pilots Eject Safely

Military officials said a T-38 Talon II aircraft from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi was involved in a mishap at noon on Tuesday

Posted by Headline USA Editor
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(Headline USA) A U.S. Air Force training jet crashed Tuesday in west Alabama with both pilots ejecting safely, military officials said.

Military officials said a T-38 Talon II aircraft from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi was involved in a mishap at noon on Tuesday.

“The cause of the mishap is currently unknown and will be investigated by a Safety Investigation Board,” according to a news release from base officials.

The public affairs office at the Columbus Air Force Base said it could not provide information about the condition of the pilots other than to say they safely ejected.

The base is home to the 14th Flying Training Wing, which trains pilots on a variety of aircraft. The T-38 Talon is a supersonic jet trainer.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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