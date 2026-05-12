New Book Gives Most Complete Picture of Trump Assassination Attempts to Date

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) This author, Headline USA editor Ken Silva, has published a book on the Trump assassination attempts—providing readers with the most comprehensive account to date of the Butler, Pennsylvania and Palm Beach, Florida incidents, as well as several other plots against the president.

Chapter 1 of the book—the Trump Assassination Plots: What the Investigations Missed, and Why It Matters—provides a minute-by-minute account of what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024. The chapter is underpinned by bodycam and cellphone footage, radio communications, and thousands of pages of interview transcripts from the agents and officers who were there.

Chapter 2 then rewinds to the week before Butler, exposing the shoddy security planning that led to disaster.

Chapter 3 delves into the aftermath, including the congressional hearings that took place in late July and August 2024, the initial reports, and the conspiracy theories that proliferated at the time.

After that, Chapter 4 looks at the curious case of Ryan Routh, the man who tried to kill Trump at his Palm Beach golf course on Sept. 15, 2024. The chapter gives an unprecedented view of Routh’s life leading up to that attempt, including his long criminal rap sheet and adventures as a volunteer in Ukraine.

The book then turns to the so-called Iranian assassination plots on Trump—real and imagined. Contrary to the mainstream media accounts of the plots, Chapter 5 shows how they were fomented by undercover FBI agents and informants.

The book takes an even darker turn in Chapter 6, when the author sheds light on the murky world of online extremism. Starting with the disturbing early 2025 incident involving a young man who killed his parents in a hairbrained plot to assassinate Trump, the book asks: Might the alleged would-be Butler assassin, Thomas Crooks, have a similar backstory?

Speaking of Crooks, Chapter 7 provides goes into his history. While numerous questions still remain, the chapter provides the most complete biography of Crooks to date.

The book finishes with Chapter 8, which details the new Trump administration’s bizarre silence about the assassination attempts. The chapter ends with some unanswered questions about Crooks, Routh and others who may have been involved.

Get your copy here.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.