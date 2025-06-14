WATCH: Anti-Trump Protests Underway in Communities Across U.S.

The Center Square) Hundreds of protests across the U.S. are under way as President Donald Trump celebrates the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army in Washington D.C.

Dubbed the “No Kings Day of Defiance” by progressive organizers, the protests are meant to push back on Trump’s policies on immigration and more.

Casey Anthony Alvetta Jones, 27, Dalton, Ga., attended a protest in front of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office in Dalton. He said he voted for Trump last election but decided to attend one of the protests because he felt “betrayed” by the president.’

“I’m out here because I believe Trump betrayed us,” Jones told The Center Square. “His promise was to stop all wars around the world. Now he’s funding Israel and their war, very not what he said.”

Jones said when Trump “talked about deportation, it was only supposed to be criminals and hard offenders, but now you’re getting people from the courts and deporting them …”

“What’s happening in our country right now really isn’t a politics issue, but more as a humanity issue,” Jones said.

Larger protests were planned in Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Phoenix and hundreds of other locations. They come after a week of violent anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests in Los Angeles that led to Trump activating 2,000 members of the California National Guard to protect federal interests in the city.

There are over 2,000 cities and towns hosting No Kings events Saturday, where in some cases local or state leaders will speak, and “millions” that have RSVP’d, according to event communications.