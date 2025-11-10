The Latest: Trump Hosts Former Terrorist, Now-Syrian President at the White House

(Headline USA) ​​ President Donald Trump welcomed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa after lifting sanctions imposed on Syria, which had been a pariah state for decades before rebel forces toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad last December.

Al-Sharaa — who once had ties to al-Qaida and had a $10 million U.S. bounty on his head — was named interim leader in January.

Trump and al-Sharaa first met in May in Saudi Arabia. Now, Al-Sharaa has become the first Syrian head of state to visit the White House since the Middle Eastern country gained independence from France in 1946.

His priorities include securing a permanent repeal of sanctions that punished Syria for widespread allegations of human rights abuses by Assad’s government and security forces.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.