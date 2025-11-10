Headline Geopolitics: Carl Zha Debunks Western Myths about China

(José Niño, Headline USA) In this Headline Geopolitics episode, José Niño interviews Carl Zha, host of the Silk & Steel Podcast and one of the most provocative voices dissecting U.S.–China relations.

Zha breaks down the trade war, America’s pivot to Asia, Western myths about China, and whether the latest RAND Corporation talk of “coexistence” is genuine or just repackaged containment.

They also tackle media bias, Taiwan, and why Carl believes Washington—not Beijing—is driving global instability.

Follow Carl Zha on X: https://x.com/CarlZha

Carl Zha’s Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/silk-and-steel-podcast/id1451115518

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino