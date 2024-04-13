Texas Teacher Recruited Female Students to Work as Prostitutes for Pimp Son

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A Texas high school teacher has been arrested on child sex-trafficking charges for offering some female students a place to stay and then forcing them into prostitution, with her son being a pimp.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced that cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby, 42, who worked at Klein Cain High School, was taken into custody on Apr. 8, 2024, and charged with three counts of child trafficking and three counts of compelling prostitution of juveniles, according to the New York Post.

Prosecutors also revealed that Grigsby was working with her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee, to build a “prostitution enterprise.”

“It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel. Additional teen victims have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school,” Gonzalez said.

Grigsby was arrested nearly two years after her son was arrested on similar charges of child trafficking, sexual assault of a child and compelling prostitution, the news source wrote.

Text messages between mother and son — as well others with three alleged victims, ages 15, 16 and 17 — discussing prostitution payments being made with Zelle, a digital payments network, were found by the investigators.

It was also revealed that Grigsby paid for a motel room, with one of the victims walking in and later running out of it, according to an officer who witnessed that.

Officials said that the girl who ran out of the room then ran into Grigsby’s car, in which at least one other victim was sitting.

Grigsby waived her right to appear in court on Apr. 9, 2024, and her bond was set at $750,000 — $125,000 for each charge of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution.

Additionally, Grigsby was ordered to not contact the victims and have any unsupervised interactions with other minors.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, responded to the news about what happened.

“What some of our educators are doing is criminal and disgusting. No child should be compelled by the state to be in a school like this. And yet, current law doesn’t allow the choice to go elsewhere. I’m working to elect state representatives who will change that,” he said.