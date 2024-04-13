Conservative Critics Scold 86 Republicans for Backing Warrantless Spying of Americans

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Conservative critics lambasted the 86 Republicans who thwarted an amendment to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which would have required the FBI to seek warrants before subjecting Americans to unnecessary spying.

To the detriment of Americans, the unamended law passed 273-147, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joining the 86 Republicans to defeat the bill.

Consequently, conservatives, including Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill, spared no words against those who aligned with Democrats to kill the amendment.

Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Anna Paulina Launa, R-Fla.; Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., were some of those scolding their colleagues.

“[Eighty-six Republicans] sided with 126 Democrats to give @POTUS and his biased administration full permission to spy on you without a warrant,” wrote Mace on Twitter. She described the bill’s passage, which extends FISA surveillance for two years, as a victory for the “uni-party surveillance hawks.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., one of the lawmakers who backed the amendment, announced that she forced a rare procedural vote that would compel the House to reconsider the amendment on Monday.

“You cannot have a free and open society with the warrantless spying of Americans. Today, the bipartisan vote to force intelligence communities to get a warrant was lost by one vote,” Luna said.

Expanding on her remarks, Luna added: “Hopefully we can change minds. I will be writing all 435 members over the weekend. Please help me. Talk to your reps. We have one last shot at this.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., applauded Luna’s move in a video statement posted on Twitter and called on constituents to demand their representatives support the amendment.

“We need you, the American people, putting pressure on these 86 Republicans who sold you out to today all weekend long. Do not relent. We have your back here in Washington, D.C., but this weekend, we need you doing your part,” Boebert said

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., echoed these concerns, writing on Twitter that the 86 Republicans “voted with the Deep State.” He added, “We need Republicans in Congress who believe that you shouldn’t be surveilled by your federal government.”

Other conservative personalities, including podcast hosts, influencers, and journalists, were equally emphatic in their responses to the failed amendment. See some of their reactions below:

