Quantcast
Saturday, April 13, 2024

Conservative Critics Scold 86 Republicans for Backing Warrantless Spying of Americans

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 2, 2023. As Johnson tries to unite the slim House Republican majority, he's fast running into the same hard-right factions and divisions that his predecessor, Kevin McCarthy was unable to tame. It's disrupting the GOP agenda, shelving priorities and leaving gnawing questions about any leader's ability to govern.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Conservative critics lambasted the 86 Republicans who thwarted an amendment to Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which would have required the FBI to seek warrants before subjecting Americans to unnecessary spying. 

To the detriment of Americans, the unamended law passed 273-147, with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joining the 86 Republicans to defeat the bill.

Consequently, conservatives, including Republican lawmakers who voted against the bill, spared no words against those who aligned with Democrats to kill the amendment.

Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; Anna Paulina Launa, R-Fla.; Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., were some of those scolding their colleagues.

“[Eighty-six Republicans] sided with 126 Democrats to give @POTUS and his biased administration full permission to spy on you without a warrant,” wrote Mace on Twitter. She described the bill’s passage, which extends FISA surveillance for two years, as a victory for the “uni-party surveillance hawks.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., one of the lawmakers who backed the amendment, announced that she forced a rare procedural vote that would compel the House to reconsider the amendment on Monday. 

“You cannot have a free and open society with the warrantless spying of Americans. Today, the bipartisan vote to force intelligence communities to get a warrant was lost by one vote,” Luna said.

Expanding on her remarks, Luna added: “Hopefully we can change minds. I will be writing all 435 members over the weekend. Please help me. Talk to your reps. We have one last shot at this.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., applauded Luna’s move in a video statement posted on Twitter and called on constituents to demand their representatives support the amendment. 

“We need you, the American people, putting pressure on these 86 Republicans who sold you out to today all weekend long. Do not relent. We have your back here in Washington, D.C., but this weekend, we need you doing your part,” Boebert said

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., echoed these concerns, writing on Twitter that the 86 Republicans “voted with the Deep State.” He added, “We need Republicans in Congress who believe that you shouldn’t be surveilled by your federal government.”

Other conservative personalities, including podcast hosts, influencers, and journalists, were equally emphatic in their responses to the failed amendment. See some of their reactions below:

 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Texas Teacher Recruited Female Students to Work as Prostitutes for Pimp Son
Next article
Chinese Military Companies Spent over $24M Lobbying U.S Gov’t

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com