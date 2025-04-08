Gov. Abbott Blocks Development of Islamic Community in North Texas

(José Niño, Headline USA) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced last Tuesday that the East Plano Islamic Center cannot proceed with constructing a proposed Muslim neighborhood, known as EPIC City, due to unresolved legal issues.

Texas authorities have been investigating the project, which includes over 1,000 homes, a school, college, mosque, and retail space.

Abbott’s office stated that EPIC failed to obtain necessary permits for the construction project.

Opponents of a proposed Muslim city in Texas flooded Collin County Commissioners Court Monday in hopes of stopping a controversial Islamic East Plano Islamic Center or EPIC, permits needed to build a city for Muslims that's meant to be 'the epicenter of Islam in America' by… pic.twitter.com/DoNOQKNptb — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) April 4, 2025

“The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that the group behind the proposed EPIC compound did not submit the required permits to begin construction,” the Texas governor highlighted. “They must confirm within seven days that they are immediately ceasing any construction of their illegal project or face the full weight of the law. The State of Texas will enforce its laws and protect our communities from unlawful actions or threats posed by EPIC or its affiliates.”

The commission issued a letter to EPIC and its partners requesting confirmation that no construction has taken place.

The governor’s move follows earlier concerns about the project’s potential to foster the rise of jurisdictions subject to Sharia law — the religious legal system derived from the teachings of Islam.

Abbott emphasized that Sharia law is not allowed in Texas and that the state will enforce its laws to protect communities from unlawful actions. The Texas governor tweeted, “To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities. Nor are ‘no go zones’ which this project seems to imply.”

To be clear, Sharia law is not allowed in Texas. Nor are Sharia cities. Nor are “no go zones“ which this project seems to imply. Bottom line. The project as proposed in the video is not allowed in Texas. https://t.co/5Sw5VdXD31 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 24, 2025

EPIC’s affiliates have maintained that the community will be inclusive and open to all, aiming to demonstrate harmonious coexistence.

Critics argue that the project is being unfairly targeted due to its Islamic focus.

According to the Houston Chronicle, William White, who leads CAIR’s Houston chapter, said, “To me, as someone who is a sixth generation Texan, it reads that I’m not welcome here.”

As reported by Newsweek, EPIC’s resident scholar Yasir Qadhi said, “EPIC City is going to be a role model community of thousands of Muslims living well-integrated … We’re going to be giving back to this state and this country, and we’re going to be showing what it means to be a Muslim neighborhood.”

Dan Cogdell, the attorney representing the developer’s plan, said, “EPIC City is a thoughtful community designed for families, just like hundreds of others in Texas. The only reason it is being unfairly targeted, is because there is a mosque in the plans instead of a church or a temple. That’s it,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Multiple agencies continue to investigate EPIC City for potential criminal violations, including allegations of attempting to circumvent Texas laws banning foreign legal systems like Sharia. Abbott reiterated that all entities in Texas must adhere to state law, not Sharia law.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino