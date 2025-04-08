Quantcast
Tuesday, April 8, 2025

2024 Loser Tim Walz Fumbles Disastrous CNN Interview: ‘The Country Rejected It’

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz—a Democrat and a failed contender on the 2024 presidential ticket—made a fool of himself during a shockingly hard-hitting interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Tapper seemingly tried to distance himself from the leftist label that Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins recently pinned on him. He pressed Walz over his blatant attempt to whitewash the Biden administration’s failures, including the former President Joe Biden’s well-documented cognitive decline. 

Walz stumbled repeatedly through his responses. 

Tapper asked, “What do you make of the criticism that one of the reasons why your party was so resoundingly rejected last November, Democrats were gaslighting the country, saying that inflation was not a big deal, heralding Bidenomics, not only Biden but Kamala Harris was heralding Bidenomics.” 

Among other examples of gaslighting were “pretending that there wasn’t a problem at the border” and asserting that “Biden was up for another 4 years for the job,” Tapper said. 

“Your party stood against all of those things,” he pressed. 

Walz, clearly unprepared for the questions, subsequently fumbled in response.  

He praised Biden for his work in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic before saying that Tapper’s question was “spot on.” 

“Don’t talk about food insecurity—talk about people being hungry. Your question is spot on. We got intellectualized on this,” Walz said, seemingly referring to his party’s botched messaging in 2024. 

Tapper then shifted the focus back to Biden: “Don’t you think your party needs to acknowledge that President Biden was not up for the job of reelection and this was a major mistake?” 

In response, Walz retorted, “He made that decision.” 

“I know, but you all went along with the idea that he was up for it—and he wasn’t—and everybody saw it. The country rejected it,” Tapper shot back. 

Tapper’s sudden change of heart about covering of the Biden’s cognitive conveniently aligns with the release of his new book, Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. 

In it, Tapper cites sources close to Biden who concede the former president was not suited for a second term—claims that CNN and Tapper himself once dismissed as somehow conspiratorial. 

Outlets like Headline USA have been reporting on the president’s decline ever since he took office. 

