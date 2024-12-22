Sen. Cruz Surprises Trump on Stage as Republicans Unify One Month Before Inauguration

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, snuck up behind President-elect Donald Trump on stage Sunday at the America Fest Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Trump delivered rally-style remarks on the final day of the annual Turning Point USA event, at one moment shouting out Cruz’s sizable victory securing another six-year term in his Texas Senate seat.

When Trump initially invited Cruz to join him on stage, he could not find the Texan in the crowd.

“We really did well in Texas. And I heard Ted’s speech,” Trump said, referencing how Cruz addressed America Fest less than one hour before his own appearance. “Ted’s going to be going to a big event in a little while. Where’s Ted Cruz? Is he here?”

Perhaps the upcoming “special event” was a celebration of Cruz’s Dec. 22 birthday, which fell on the same day he joined Trump on stage.

MUST WATCH: President Trump and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz @tedcruz onstage together at TPUSA’s AmFest pic.twitter.com/PYNLQl2aPO — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) December 22, 2024

The president-elect paused for a moment before looking around and asking, “Is he here some place? Ted? Ted? Oh… oh… oh, he’s in trouble.”

The audience laughed before erupting into applause as Cruz walked on stage from behind Trump. The president-elect spun around, shook the senator’s hand and gave him a hug.

“He’s not in trouble!” Trump said before giving Cruz a playful punch.

Cruz approached the podium and repeated his “Keep Texas Texas” campaign slogan.

“And I’ve gotta say, this election has given President Donald J. Trump a Republican Senate and a Republican House, a clear mandate to deliver on our promises,” he told the enthusiastic crowd.

The senator added that Trump will be inaugurated in one month and expressed his confidence that the president-elect will uphold his promises to secure the border, fix the economy and end foreign wars.

“I’ll tell you, Mr. President. The results of this election. Seven battleground states. You won all seven. The people elected a Republican House and a Republican Senate to have your back, and we are going to deliver results,” Cruz said.

Voters gave President Trump a mandate to deliver on his promises. One month from now, he will secure the border, put criminals in jail, and end foreign wars with victory. pic.twitter.com/GXZ9PyGyUD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 22, 2024

Cruz emphasized GOP gains with Hispanic voters, including in his reelection and Trump’s win.

“We are going to bring our country back, and we will make America great again!” Cruz exclaimed to a roaring crowd.

Trump called Cruz a “great guy” as the senator waved and walked off stage.

“He was really out there working… oh, I’m so glad that he was here,” Trump said with a joking sign of relief, playing off of his initial uncertainty about Cruz’s whereabouts. “He had a great race and did a fantastic job against like, $250 million spent against him. But Texas was very special, and it will remain very special.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.