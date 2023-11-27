Surge in Transgender Kids Linked to Parental Narcissism

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Psychiatrists coined a new term to describe the recent trend of parents forcing their children to transition genders in order to win cheap political correctness points: “Transhausen by proxy.”

The term is unofficial, but plays on the term an officially recognized condition known as Munchhausen Syndrome by Proxy, a mental illness usually found in women who seek attention by exaggerating or fabricating illnesses in their children, according to the Epoch Times.

Doctors, psychiatrists and other medical professionals predict that “Transhausen by proxy” will have massive consequences on a societal level, and we are just seeing the beginning of the repercussions.

Erica Li, a pediatrician in Spokane, Washington, suspected that parents with personality disorders were the more likely cause of the rampant transgender craze after seeing a massive spike in alleged cases of gender dysphoria.

“The narcissism of some of these mothers has to be exposed,” Li said.

Li explained that many mothers use their children to climb social hierarchies, and many of them exhibit traits of narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy.

Even some radical leftists—such as Jamie Reed, former case manager at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital—found that ideology blinded so many parents and doctors that they put it above the welfare of the children.

Reed discussed how she watched families fall apart over gender transitions.

“Often the dads were fighting for the most reasonable things—more time in therapy… time to allow mental health professionals to do proper psychotherapy,” she said.

Reed, a lesbian who adopted five children, also added that she no longer trusts “affirming” doctors.

Sam Vaknin, who spent several decades studying pathological, malignant narcissism, wrote about the abuse in his book Malignant Self-Love: Narcissism Revisited.

Vaknin argued that many parents push their children to transition because they enjoy the attention and accolades that come with the change.

“A trans child renders them special, renders them unique,” he said. “It is a badge of distinction.”

Several professionals interviewed by the Epoch Times claimed that many of the problems stemmed from blatant abuse by medical professionals and organizations.

“It’s better to have a trans child than a dead child,” has become a constant refrain from trans-affirming doctors, who often make thousands of dollars off of mutilating surgeries, intensive follow ups and constant intervention stemming from complications required for those who transition.

Studies following child transition are sparse as well.

“There isn’t a single study that has followed kids exposed to puberty blockers and then have transitioned,” Vaknin said. “Not one.”