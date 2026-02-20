Friday, February 20, 2026

Supreme Court Strikes Down Bulk of Trump’s Tariffs

'There is no exception to the major questions doctrine for emergency statutes....'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A Deep Dive into Tariff Policies and the Precious Metals Markets

(, The Center Square) The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday said a 1977 law doesn’t give the president broad authority to issue tariffs, dealing a significant setback to President Donald Trump’s economic agenda.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that “the Framers did not vest any part of the taxing power in the Executive Branch.”

Roberts said the tariffs violated the major questions doctrine. Trump’s interpretation of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act would be an “expansion of the President’s authority over tariff policy” that Congress didn’t intend.

“There is no exception to the major questions doctrine for emergency statutes,” the majority wrote. “Nor does the fact that tariffs implicate foreign affairs render he doctrine inapplicable. The Framers gave ‘Congress alone’ the power to impose tariffs during peacetime.”

Twelve states, five small businesses and two Illinois-based toymakers have challenged Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under the 1977 law without Congressional approval.That law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, does not mention the word “tariff” and, as the challengers stress, has never been used to impose tariffs.s.

The Supreme Court noted that in Friday’s decision.

“It is also telling that in IEEPA’s half century of existence, no President has invoked the statute to impose any tariffs, let alone tariffs of this magnitude and scope,” the high court wrote.

In November, Trump’s legal team had argued that the law is a clear delegation of emergency power, granting the president broad authority to act in times of crisis.

In August, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Trump did not have the authority, but said Trump’s tariffs could remain in place while the administration appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court. In the 7-4 decision, the Federal Circuit majority held that tariff authority rests with Congress.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Man Throws Away His Gold, Learns Valuable Gold Storage Lesson
Next article
SCOOP: FBI Agent Lost an M-4 Rifle Later Used in Juvenile Shooting

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com