Man Throws Away His Gold, Learns Valuable Gold Storage Lesson

(Mike Maharrey, Money Metals News Service) You work hard to earn your money. You budget and save. And you’re smart. You don’t save in rapidly depreciating fiat dollars. You save in gold, preserving your wealth.

And then you throw your gold in the garbage.

Wait, what!?!?

Yup. This happened to a poor guy in Italy.

Lesson: You work hard to build your savings. Make sure you protect it.

So, why in the world did this Italian man trash his gold?

As you probably guessed, it wasn’t intentional. But it was certainly avoidable.

The accident was the result of a very poor gold storage plan.

According to People, over the years, the unnamed 57-year-old had accumulated 20 gold bars valued at around $142,000. So far, so good, right? The guy had a great savings plan. However, his storage solution consisted of a tin box sitting out in the open.

Earlier this month, the man took out the trash, not realizing he had mistakenly thrown the tin away.

The man dumped his trash in a public bin at a nearby beach resort.

Happy Ending

Fortunately, this story has a happy ending.

The man realized his mistake the next day and reported the lost gold to the local police department. Investigators traced the man’s movements using security footage, verified his story, and determined the trash was ultimately dumped in a local landfill.

Shockingly, they found the tin with the gold bars still inside.

“After several hours of careful sifting, the officers managed to find the box which, though damaged, still contained all the gold bars … which were then returned to their rightful owner.”

We offer a lot of good educational resources here at Money Metals. We offer tips on the best ways to buy gold and silver in 2026. We have a guide to help you include precious metals in your IRA. We even have a silver-buying guide for beginners.

And now, I have a little precious metals storage advice to add to our resources.

Don’t store your gold and silver in a tin box.

If I were going to store thousands of dollars’ worth of precious metals in my house, I would get a safe. I might even hide the safe. Perhaps I would install a security system in my house.

Even with those security measures, a home still isn’t the most secure place for gold and silver, so I might even consider storing my valuable precious metals in Money Metals’ state-of-the-art bullion depository.

What I wouldn’t do is leave $142,000 worth of gold in a tin box sitting on some shelf or on the counter.

If you do, you might accidentally pitch it in the trash.

All’s well that ends well for our intrepid Italian man. Thankfully, he got his gold back and hopefully learned a valuable lesson.

And now, you’ve learned it too.

Mike Maharrey is a journalist and market analyst for Money Metals with over a decade of experience in precious metals. He holds a BS in accounting from the University of Kentucky and a BA in journalism from the University of South Florida.