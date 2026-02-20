Friday, February 20, 2026

SCOOP: FBI Agent Lost an M-4 Rifle Later Used in Juvenile Shooting

'Countryman told the OIG investigators the same false account about first discovering his rifle having been stolen from his FBI G-Car on December 17, 2025...'

Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Last month, an FBI agent pled guilty to lying about having his government-issued firearm stolen from him, when he in fact had lost it. The firearm was later used in a juvenile shooting.

The FBI agent, Mose Countryman, is set to be sentenced on May 1 for making a materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statement and representation. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to court records, Countryman participated in an FBI raid on Aug. 2, 2024, in Louisiana. When agents finished executing their search warrant, he asked his colleagues about the whereabouts of his FBI-issued Colt M-4 carbine rifle. No one else knew where it was. Nevertheless, Countryman didn’t report the missing rifle.

Nearly two months later, the Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched on Sept. 25, 2024, to a report of shots being fired. After a brief chase, police arrested some juveniles, who were in possession of a Colt M-4 carbine rifle.

It turned out, the rifle was the one Countryman lost.

Nearly another two months later, Countryman reported to FBI management that his rifle was stolen out of his government vehicle between Dec. 15 and 16, 2024. He also filed a police report with the Broussard Police Department.

On March 13, 2025, the DOJ Inspector General interviewed Countryman about the series of events. The FBI agent again lied.

“During that interview, Countryman told the OIG investigators the same false account about first discovering his rifle having been stolen from his FBI G-Car on December 17, 2025,” court records state.

Countryman agreed to plead guilty on Jan. 29. In exchange, the DOJ agreed to “not prosecute the defendant for any other offense known to the United States Attorney’s Office, based on the investigation that forms the basis of the bill of information.

He remains out of jail on bond.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA.

