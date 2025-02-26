Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Leaderless Democrats for J6 Obsession

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) ESPN personality and podcast host Stephen A. Smith called out House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., for the Democratic Party’s obsession with Jan. 6 and correctly pointed out that the left is leaderless.

Once a reliably leftist commentator, Smith has grown increasingly critical of his party, especially following its electoral losses in 2024. He aired his grievances during an interview with Jeffries on Monday’s installment of The Stephen A. Smith Show.

“When are we going to let go of January 6th? When are you gonna let that go? Because he—I mean the man was impeached twice and convicted on 34 felony counts, and still reelected,” Smith asked, according to a video shared by the Daily Caller.

Jeffries defended the Democrats’ fixation on Jan. 6, seemingly likening the protests to historic events like the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“I was there when we were debating — as Congress does — the certification of the election and we were told that a mob has breached the Capitol,” Jeffries said. “They’re on the second floor; they’re a few steps outside of the House chamber; and hit the ground and be prepared to secure the gas masks that are underneath your seats because they were people who were trying to stop the peaceful transfer of power.”

Jeffries added, “This is the greatest democracy in the history of the world, so we can’t forget January 6. I’m not suggesting that it’s a core issue moving forward in terms of how we are making our case to the American people; but we also can’t ignore the fact that in one of his first acts, President Trump chose to pardon violent felons who brutally assaulted and beat police officers.”

Following the interview, Smith praised Jeffries but slammed the Democratic Party for its lack of leadership.

“What are you going to do, and how are you going to convince us to believe you? You first got to find somebody that’s worth believing. And I’m not denigrating Leader Jeffries in any way, but when you think about a national voice for the party, who is that person? It’s nonexistent right now,” Smith added.