Drunk Swalwell Exposed for Lewd Boasts and Anti-Musk Hypocrisy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., can’t hold his liquor—allegedly spilling the beans about his sexual exploits on Monday during dinner at an undisclosed location in Washington, D.C.

This is according to journalist Nick Sortor, who reportedly spent approximately 90 minutes sitting next to a visibly intoxicated Swalwell. Sortor said he obtained exclusive insights into the Democratic lawmaker’s private conversations and later released a viral video on X.

In the video, Sortor is seen pressing Swalwell—who appeared confused and inebriated—about a remark in which Swalwell allegedly boasted about “f*cking people that are tens,” seemingly referring to teens.

“Do you want to comment on any of it?” Sortor asked.

Swalwell largely remained silent, once dismissing Sortor as “ridiculous” to aides.

On X, Sortor further alleged that Swalwell dined with lobbyists who bought him a “bunch of booze.” At one point, Swalwell reportedly sought advice on how to cheat on his wife. Swalwell has been married to his second wife, Brittany Watts, since 2016.

Headline USA could not independently verify Sortor’s reporting. Swalwell’s office did not respond to after-hours requests for comment.

During the altercation, Sortor also questioned Swalwell about his grievances against Elon Musk and his work with President Donald Trump’s DOGE initiatives.

“Congressman, you referred to Elon Musk as a fascist at some point and alluded him to be a national security threat. Do you see that more than a national security threat than you sleeping with a Chinese spy?” Sortor asked.

He pressed further, “What does Fang Fang think of that?” as one of Swalwell’s aides interjected, “What the f*ck are you doing?” The aide’s remarks did not deter Sortor, who added, “What’s fascistic about exposing government corruption?” he asked.

Sortor’s comments referenced a Chinese spying scandal involving Swalwell. According to Axios, a Chinese spy named Christine Fang targeted Swalwell in a foreign intelligence operation. In 2015, the federal government alerted Swalwell to Fang’s intention, prompting him to sever ties with her. Nonetheless, he later faced a House Ethics Committee investigation over his connections with her.