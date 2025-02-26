Quantcast
Tulsi Gabbard Fires NSA Employees Who Sexted Each Other on the Job

'Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tulsi Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that she’s firing the National Security Agency employees who participated in a taxpayer-funded messaging system that discussed gender surgeries and sexual fetishes.

The sexually deviant chats were revealed in emails emails unearthed by City Journal, which ran a story on the scandal Monday. Uncovered by journalists Christopher Rufo and Hannah Grossman, the messages—dating back to the Biden administration—expose lewd conversations on a chat system originally meant solely for mission-related topics.

But Gabbard said on the same day as the City Journal piece that she’s shutting the NSA sex chatroom down.

“Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway,” Gabbard said on Twitter/X—responding to a report from Rufo that she’s preparing a memo a memo, which directs all intelligence agencies to identify the employees who participated in the NSA’s “obscene, pornographic, and sexually explicit” chatrooms and to terminate their employment and revoke their security clearances.

According to screenshots of the messages released by City Journal, one transgender-identifying intelligence worker boasted about feeling pleasure from getting “my butthole zapped by a laser,” calling the sensation “shocking.”

Another worker promoted estrogen treatment, which some biological men take to grow breasts in an attempt to mimic the female puberty. “Look, I just enjoy helping other people experience boobs,” this worker allegedly said.

A third Defense Intelligence Agency worker appeared to reference gender castration, saying: “[O]ne of the weirdest things that gives me euphoria is when i pee, i don’t have to push anything down to make sure it aims right.”

In another chat thread, an employee positively described their reassignment surgery as “everything,” adding: “I’ve found that i like being penetrated (never liked it before GRS), but all the rest is just as important as well.”

The same worker claimed the surgery was “100000000% worth it” but lamented that the taxpayers did not foot the bill.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

