State Dept. Officer Goes on Stabbing Spree

(José Niño, Headline USA) A road-rage confrontation on the Capital Beltway erupted into a chaotic stabbing spree Sunday, on the outer loop of Interstate 495 in Annandale, Virginia, leaving one woman and a dog dead and three other women seriously wounded, per a report by FOX 5 DC.

Virginia State Police said the violence followed a crash in the southbound lanes shortly after 1:20 p.m., with the damaged vehicles stopped along the highway’s breakdown lane, according to The Washington Post. WTOP News reported that as authorities rushed in, the normally clogged corridor ground to a halt, with law enforcement shutting down lanes and emergency responders working to reach victims on the shoulder.

Mass stabbing with shots fired on I-495 near Washington, D.C pic.twitter.com/PLHXhCPfyz — J (@fnkey) March 1, 2026

When a trooper arrived, police said he was confronted by a man carrying a knife and fired in self-defense. The suspect—identified as Jared Llamado, 32, of McLean—was transported to a hospital and later died, per FOX 5 DC. The trooper was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, a standard step while the officer-involved shooting is reviewed, as WTOP News reported.

Police identified the deceased victim as Michelle Adams, 39, of Fairfax. Fox 5 DC noted that three other victims—Dana Bonnell, 36; Mary C. Flood, 37; and Heather Miller, 40—were hospitalized with serious injuries. A dog also died in the attack. Authorities have not publicly explained the victims’ relationship to one another, including whether they were traveling together or stopped to assist after the crash.

FOX 5 DC reported that the case drew immediate attention after the State Department confirmed that Llamado was a Foreign Service Officer, offering condolences but deferring further comment to the ongoing Virginia State Police investigation. According to CBS News, officials have not released a motive beyond classifying the incident as “road rage,” and they have said it is not believed to be terrorism-related.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino