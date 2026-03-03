‘I’m Done’: Hillary Clinton Goes Berserk in Epstein Deposition

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released deposition videos show Hillary Clinton lashing out at Republican lawmakers during questioning about her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The footage, released Monday by the House Oversight Committee, captures Clinton clashing with Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Nancy Mace, R-S.C., during the closed-door Feb. 26 deposition.

In one exchange, Clinton erupted after her attorney objected to the apparent leak of a photo from the closed-door hearing.

Boebert appeared to acknowledge taking the photo, prompting Clinton to snap, shouting: “I’m done with this. If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior.”

Boebert interjected, saying the photo had been taken before the deposition began, to which Clinton replied, “It doesn’t matter! We all are abiding by the same rules.”

This is the exact moment (1:19:47) when Hillary Clinton learns Rep. Boebert took a picture of her deposition when it was still under seal. Clinton's attorney raises big issues with it before Clinton stands up and says "I'm done… for now."

Shortly thereafter, Clinton got up from the table as the deposition paused. “Yeah, I’m done, for now,” she said.

Later, Clinton sparred with Mace over questions about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose name appeared in recently released Epstein-related DOJ documents.

The emails show Lutnick had once invited Epstein to attend an “intimate” fundraiser with Clinton while she ran for president in 2016.

“You asked the question! I’m going to answer your question,” Clinton shouted after being interrupted.

When Mace said she was “a survivor trying to look out for others,” Clinton fired back: “And I was taking care of the people who lost 3,000 lives at the World Trade Center.”

Like I said… UNHINGED HILLARY.

The deposition followed months of resistance, with Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, defying multiple subpoenas before finally appearing under oath.