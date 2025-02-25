Woman Who Ruined ‘Star Wars’ Franchise Reportedly Retiring at End of the Year

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is expected to retire by the end of 2025, according to Puck.

Kennedy started in 2012 as the co-chair with creator George Lucas. Once Disney purchased the company a few months later, she was named the president.

While Kennedy was credited for relaunching the franchise with 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, she is often frequently associated with tanking the brand and polarizing the Star Wars fan base.

Kennedy angered the majority of Star Wars fans with her support over the controversial show The Acolyte. Fans disliked how far it deviated from the origin of the franchise and focused more on wokeness.

She defended the decision to make the show in a May 2024 interview with The New York Times.

“My belief is that storytelling does need to be representative of all people,” she said. “That’s an easy decision for me.”

As the news broke of Kennedy’s departure, social media users took to express their happiness over the 73-year-old stepping down.

“I’m so glad to have awoken to this news! Let’s make plans now for stripping her stuff from the canon,” one user wrote.

However, many noted how Kennedy damage to the brand will never recover.