Quantcast
Monday, January 20, 2025

‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Starts ‘Symbolic Protest’ as Trump Returns to Office

'From midnight tonight until next Saturday morning, there's no TV, no Internet, no Social Media, no nothing for me...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill / IMAGE: CBS Sunday Morning via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to social media Sunday to state he would be protesting President Donald Trump’s reentry into office.

“From midnight tonight until next Saturday morning, there’s no TV, no Internet, no Social Media, no nothing for me,” he posted to Bluesky, an alternative to X.

Alongside the message, Hamill posted a solid black photo and a hashtag that said “5 Day Blackout.”

“Symbolic protest is better than none at all,” he continued.

Social media users criticized his online comments. “The left is so ridiculous,” one user wrote. “Why are they like this?”

The actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past.

He previously appeared unhinged in a December 2024 podcast called “Politickin.”

During the appearance, he stated his family previously told him to pull back with making political statements.

“My daughter would say, Daddy, you shouldn’t tweet politically so much because, you know, people get so angry,” he confessed at the time.

In addition, the once beloved actor stated he would not be watching the inauguration in a previous Bluesky post.

“Who else is really looking forward to not watching the Inauguration?” he wrote.

Hamill also compared Trump’s presidential win to that of Pearl Harbor, when he posted “A Day That Will Live In Infamy.”

The line was previously spoken by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Hamill was not the only individual who was upset about Trump’s inauguration.

CNN’s Van Jones expressed his unhappiness on Sunday while appearing on Newsnight.

“I’m miserable. I’m sad, I’m frustrated. I’m mad at everybody,” he said regarding the then upcoming event.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday in Washington, D.C. and is the second president to serve nonconsecutive terms.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Trump Revoking Security Clearances for the 51 Spies Who Lied about Hunter’s Laptop
Next article
Trump Vows to Change the Name of North America’s Tallest Peak from Denali to Mount McKinley

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com