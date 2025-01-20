‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Starts ‘Symbolic Protest’ as Trump Returns to Office

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill took to social media Sunday to state he would be protesting President Donald Trump’s reentry into office.

“From midnight tonight until next Saturday morning, there’s no TV, no Internet, no Social Media, no nothing for me,” he posted to Bluesky, an alternative to X.

Alongside the message, Hamill posted a solid black photo and a hashtag that said “5 Day Blackout.”

“Symbolic protest is better than none at all,” he continued.

Social media users criticized his online comments. “The left is so ridiculous,” one user wrote. “Why are they like this?”

The actor has been an outspoken critic of Trump in the past.

He previously appeared unhinged in a December 2024 podcast called “Politickin.”

During the appearance, he stated his family previously told him to pull back with making political statements.

“My daughter would say, Daddy, you shouldn’t tweet politically so much because, you know, people get so angry,” he confessed at the time.

In addition, the once beloved actor stated he would not be watching the inauguration in a previous Bluesky post.

“Who else is really looking forward to not watching the Inauguration?” he wrote.

Hamill also compared Trump’s presidential win to that of Pearl Harbor, when he posted “A Day That Will Live In Infamy.”

The line was previously spoken by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Hamill was not the only individual who was upset about Trump’s inauguration.

CNN’s Van Jones expressed his unhappiness on Sunday while appearing on Newsnight.

“I’m miserable. I’m sad, I’m frustrated. I’m mad at everybody,” he said regarding the then upcoming event.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th president on Monday in Washington, D.C. and is the second president to serve nonconsecutive terms.