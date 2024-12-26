‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Goes on Yet Another Anti-Trump Rant

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill had another unhinged rant while appearing on a recent episode of the Politickin Podcast.

Hamill started by expressing how he was devastated President-elect Donald Trump beat out Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election and wants to remove the Electoral College.

After running to BlueCry, Mark Hamill has gone completely insane. Someone needs to get a mental wellness check on him.pic.twitter.com/motOljSaUQ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 21, 2024

“I want to get rid of the Electoral College because Hillary beat [Trump] by 3 million votes, just shy under 3 million and Gore beat W by half a million,” he said.

However, Hamill failed to mention that Trump won both the popular vote as well as the Electoral College when he faced Harris in the election.

As the podcast went on, Hamill appeared to get more and more frustrated as he waved and shook his hands.

X users noticed the strange behavior and took to the platform to give their opinion on it.

“If anyone asks for reasons why we should re-open the asylums, show them Mark Hamill,” Internet personality Nick Sortor wrote.

Hamill then ranted about how he would receive pushback from “the MAGA crowd” on social media.

“And when I was still on Twitter, I had to stop reading the responses,” he began. “I wouldn’t block anyone because then they could display ‘Mark Hamill blocked you’ as a badge of honor, but I knew I muted like a mofo. I would mute.”

His Trump Derangement Syndrome was clearly in full effect as he added he would lose track of time while silencing opposing views.

“You know, I looked up one day and I said, my God, I’ve been muting people for forty minutes!” the actor added.

Hamill admitted his own family expressed that maybe he should stop posting about politics.

“My daughter would say, Daddy, you shouldn’t tweet politically so much because, you know, people get so angry,” he confessed.

The once beloved actor said he refuses to stop expressing his opinions.

“Who cares if I lose a part in the movie because I hate the orange atrocity? I do,” Hamill said. “And I want people to know that.”

Hamill was previously slammed online when he compared Trump’s win to Pearl Harbor.