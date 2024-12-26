Quantcast
Thursday, December 26, 2024

‘Star Wars’ Actor Mark Hamill Goes on Yet Another Anti-Trump Rant

'You know, I looked up one day and I said, my God, I’ve been muting people for forty minutes!'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill / IMAGE: CBS Sunday Morning via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill had another unhinged rant while appearing on a recent episode of the Politickin Podcast.

Hamill started by expressing how he was devastated President-elect Donald Trump beat out Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election and wants to remove the Electoral College.

“I want to get rid of the Electoral College because Hillary beat [Trump] by 3 million votes, just shy under 3 million and Gore beat W by half a million,” he said.

However, Hamill failed to mention that Trump won both the popular vote as well as the Electoral College when he faced Harris in the election.

As the podcast went on, Hamill appeared to get more and more frustrated as he waved and shook his hands.

X users noticed the strange behavior and took to the platform to give their opinion on it.

“If anyone asks for reasons why we should re-open the asylums, show them Mark Hamill,” Internet personality Nick Sortor wrote.

Hamill then ranted about how he would receive pushback from “the MAGA crowd” on social media.

“And when I was still on Twitter, I had to stop reading the responses,” he began. “I wouldn’t block anyone because then they could display ‘Mark Hamill blocked you’ as a badge of honor, but I knew I muted like a mofo. I would mute.”

His Trump Derangement Syndrome was clearly in full effect as he added he would lose track of time while silencing opposing views.

“You know, I looked up one day and I said, my God, I’ve been muting people for forty minutes!” the actor added.

Hamill admitted his own family expressed that maybe he should stop posting about politics.

“My daughter would say, Daddy, you shouldn’t tweet politically so much because, you know, people get so angry,” he confessed.

The once beloved actor said he refuses to stop expressing his opinions.

“Who cares if I lose a part in the movie because I hate the orange atrocity? I do,” Hamill said. “And I want people to know that.”

Hamill was previously slammed online when he compared Trump’s win to Pearl Harbor.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pentagon Admits to Lying about True Number of Troops in Iraq and Syria

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com