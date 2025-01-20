Report: Trump Revoking Security Clearances for the 51 Spies Who Lied about Hunter’s Laptop

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Fox News reported Sunday that President Donald Trump is planning to revoke the security clearances of the 51 U.S. intelligence officials who falsely deemed the Hunter Biden laptop as part of a Russian disinformation campaign before the 2020 election—resulting in that story being heavily censored by social media outlets.

“Trump, on his first day, will also suspend the security clearances for the 51 national security officials who ‘lied’ about Hunter BIden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election,” Fox reported, citing a senior administration official who is familiar with Trump’s impending executive actions.

The 51 officials who signed an open letter about Hunter’s laptop included former Obama-era CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, and former Deputy CIA Director Michael Morell.

Last year, it was revealed that some of the lying spies were on the CIA’s payroll at the time they signed it.

Documents shared to Congress by the CIA exposed that former CIA acting director Morell, the man behind the letter, was contracted with the spy agency when he led efforts to conceive the letter.

Former CIA inspector general David Buckley also received taxpayer dollars, according to an interim report from two House committees. Moreover, at least two other signees received CIA contracts when they signed the heavily partisan letter.

It remains unclear why the CIA allowed some of its contractors to play such a partisan role in leading a letter that sought to undermine the laptop’s exposé, which implicated Joe Biden in the business dealings of his embattled son, Hunter Biden.

The letter was used by Big Tech platforms to ban the New York Post’s first reporting of the laptop and any other individual who shared the report. Joe Biden would use the fake letter to defend himself from attacks.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani,” Biden said in 2020.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.