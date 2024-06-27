Squad’s Funeral-like Reactions Over Bowman Defeat: ‘Dedicated His Life to Teaching’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The radical “Squad” of the House of Representatives is mourning the primary loss of one of its own.

On Tuesday, fed-up Democratic voters in New York’s 16th Congressional District ousted Rep. Jamaal Bowman by electing George Latimer, a Hillary Clinton-endorsed candidate who supports Israel.

The next day, several Squad members took to Twitter to mourn Bowman’s defeat, with rhetoric that echoed statements typically heard at a funeral.

Leading the pack was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who posted an almost poem-like tribute to lament Bowman’s electoral defeat.

“Son of a single mother. Grew up in public housing. Dedicated his life to teaching. Became a school principal. Founded a prized school to serve Bronx youth. Elected as the 1st Black Congressman for NY16. Never took a dime in corporate money,” she tweeted.

.@JamaalBowman.

Son of a single mother.

Grew up in public housing.

Dedicated his life to teaching.

Became a school principal.

Founded a prized school to serve Bronx youth.

Elected as the 1st Black Congressman for NY16.

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2024

“A true public servant,” Ocasio-Cortez added, also sharing a photo of herself with Bowman.

Echoing Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiments, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., wrote, “My brother-in-service is the true representation of transformational leadership.”

— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 26, 2024

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., shared a photo of herself with Bowman, writing, “[Bowman] has always & will always work for the PEOPLE. He’s got our back & we’ve still got his.”

— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 26, 2024

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a lesser-known Squad member, tweeted, “Thank you [Bowman] for speaking truth to power and for your courageous and moral leadership. Thank you for all you do for our communities and for your unwavering commitment to advance our working people’s agenda.”

— Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL) June 26, 2024

As reported by the Associated Press, Latimer secured 58.4% of the votes to Bowman’s 41.6%. While Latimer still needs to win the general election, the district is a Democratic stronghold, making his victory in November almost certain.

Central to Bowman’s loss were his disturbing positions against Israel, including questioning fact-based reports that Hamas committed mass rape against Israeli women on Oct. 7, the same day the terrorist group killed 1,200 people in southern Israel.

Bowman became one of the first lawmakers to call for a ceasefire following the terror attack, a position that echoed the wishes of Hamas.

The leftist Democrat also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after pulling a false fire alarm as Congress debated a funding bill.

Bowman is the first Squad member to be voted out of office since its emergence in 2018.