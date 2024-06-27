Quantcast
Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Squad’s Funeral-like Reactions Over Bowman Defeat: ‘Dedicated His Life to Teaching’

'Dedicated his life to teaching...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jamaal Bowman
Jamaal Bowman / IMAGE: @TheLastSisyphus via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe radical “Squad” of the House of Representatives is mourning the primary loss of one of its own. 

On Tuesday, fed-up Democratic voters in New York’s 16th Congressional District ousted Rep. Jamaal Bowman by electing George Latimer, a Hillary Clinton-endorsed candidate who supports Israel.

The next day, several Squad members took to Twitter to mourn Bowman’s defeat, with rhetoric that echoed statements typically heard at a funeral. 

Leading the pack was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who posted an almost poem-like tribute to lament Bowman’s electoral defeat.

“Son of a single mother. Grew up in public housing. Dedicated his life to teaching. Became a school principal. Founded a prized school to serve Bronx youth. Elected as the 1st Black Congressman for NY16. Never took a dime in corporate money,” she tweeted.

“A true public servant,” Ocasio-Cortez added, also sharing a photo of herself with Bowman. 

Echoing Ocasio-Cortez’s sentiments, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., wrote, “My brother-in-service is the true representation of transformational leadership.” 

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., shared a photo of herself with Bowman, writing, “[Bowman] has always & will always work for the PEOPLE. He’s got our back & we’ve still got his.” 

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., a lesser-known Squad member, tweeted, “Thank you [Bowman] for speaking truth to power and for your courageous and moral leadership. Thank you for all you do for our communities and for your unwavering commitment to advance our working people’s agenda.”

As reported by the Associated Press, Latimer secured 58.4% of the votes to Bowman’s 41.6%. While Latimer still needs to win the general election, the district is a Democratic stronghold, making his victory in November almost certain. 

Central to Bowman’s loss were his disturbing positions against Israel, including questioning fact-based reports that Hamas committed mass rape against Israeli women on Oct. 7, the same day the terrorist group killed 1,200 people in southern Israel. 

Bowman became one of the first lawmakers to call for a ceasefire following the terror attack, a position that echoed the wishes of Hamas. 

The leftist Democrat also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge after pulling a false fire alarm as Congress debated a funding bill. 

Bowman is the first Squad member to be voted out of office since its emergence in 2018. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DNC Busted Pouring Millions into Law Firms Behind Trump ‘Lawfare’
Next article
Rep. Luna Gives Garland Until Friday to Comply w/ Subpoena

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com