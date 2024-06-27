Quantcast
Rep. Luna Gives Garland Until Friday to Comply w/ Subpoena

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., announced that nine lawmakers have joined her effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in “inherent contempt” of Congress, giving him until Friday to comply with a subpoena for an audio recording of President Joe Biden. 

“It’s important to note that when an individual is called before courts across the country they appear why should the attorney general, who is supposed to be head of all law enforcement authorities, [be treated] any different,” Luna said on a Wednesday press conference.

Joining Luna were Reps. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.; Mark Alford, R-Mo.; Ben Cline, R-Va.; Russell Fry, R-S.C.; Rich McCormick, R-Ga.; Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo.; Tim Burchett, R-Tenn.; Max Miller, R-Ohio, and Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas.

“Garland still has time to comply with this request,” she added. “We are asking that he brings the tapes to the House and let us listen to them, but in the event that he does not, we will press forward with calling the privilege motion on inherent contempt to the floor on Friday morning.”

The battle began in February when House Republicans subpoenaed the audio of Biden’s deposition with Special Counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed to investigate the president’s mishandling of classified documents. 

Hur ultimately decided not to prosecute Biden, citing concerns about Biden’s age and his ability to persuade a potential jury of his innocence.  

Republicans argue that the audio could provide insight into whether the president is fit to govern. 

Despite public interest in the audio, the DOJ suggested Biden cite executive privilege over the potentially damaging materials. Tellingly, Biden has conveniently used such privilege to shield the audio from public release. 

In response to this defiance, Congress held Garland in contempt, a charge the DOJ has previously used against former Trump White House officials Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro. Navarro is currently serving a federal prison term for these charges. 

If Garland does not comply with the subpoena and the House holds him in inherent contempt, the House Sergeant-at-Arms could detain Garland in Congress until he fulfills the subpoena’s requirements.

