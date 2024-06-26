Quantcast
DNC Busted Pouring Millions into Law Firms Behind Trump ‘Lawfare’

'There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in this unprecedented lawfare...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden speaks about reproductive freedom during an organizing event Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla. Biden is in Florida planning to assail the state's upcoming six-week abortion ban and similar restrictions nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has funneled several million dollars to law firms at the center of the “lawfare” campaign against former President Donald Trump, the Daily Caller reported on Tuesday. 

The DNC paid roughly $2 million, earmarked as “legal services,” to Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, a law firm founded by Roberta A. Kaplan, the Caller reported, according to Federal Election Commission’s reports.  

Kaplan is the attorney who represented E. Jean Carroll in her harassment and defamation lawsuits against Trump. Notably, the DNC payments to Kaplan’s firm began just two years after Carroll launched her assault and defamation lawsuits against Trump. 

The DNC also directed several million dollars to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP, the firm behind several anti-Trump amicus briefs in his Supreme Court case against Special Counsel Jack Smith. 

Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP’s connections to the Democratic Party extend beyond the Carroll lawsuits. Partner Joshua Matz served as counsel for the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s impeachments. 

Similarly, the payments to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP began in 2021. Several attorneys from the firm subsequently secured high-profile positions in the federal government, according to the Caller and the National Law Journal.

Embattled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas led the law firm’s coronavirus task force. Brian Boynton, a former government and regulatory partner, now serves as the DOJ’s principal deputy assistant attorney general.

Jonathan Cedarbaum, a former co-leader of Wilmer’s False Claims Act practice, served as a deputy counsel to Biden and National Security Council legal advisor from January 2021 to February 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile. 

Danielle Conley, who led Wilmer’s anti-discrimination practice, is now Biden’s deputy counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office. 

Mike Davis, a legal adviser to Trump and founder of the Article III Project, criticized the DNC’s relationship with these law firms. 

“There is now clear and explosive evidence that the Biden DNC is paying Democrat law firms to engage in this unprecedented lawfare and election interference against President Trump,” Davis said.

Several conservative leaders issued damning reactions to the Caller’s findings:

 

 

