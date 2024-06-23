Quantcast
Unhinged AOC Melts Down at Bowman Rally: ‘Are You Ready to Fight?’

'Are you ready to fight ... for a ceasefire in Gaza? ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A fired-up Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivered an intense and wild speech at a rally for embattled Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., even going so far as to scream and knock the microphone down. 

At the rally—held to support Bowman during his primary campaign against George Latimer, the Hillary Clinton-endorsed Westchester County executive—Ocasio-Cortez didn’t hold back. 

“Are you ready to win this country back?”  the New York Democrat shouted to the crowd, while rapper Cardi B played in the background. 

Throughout her speech, Ocasio-Cortez pointed her fingers at the crowd and flipped her hair constantly. 

“Are you ready to fight … for a ceasefire in Gaza?” she yelled again, this time knocking the microphone off the podium. 

“I don’t know about y’all, but I am ready to fight,” the self-proclaimed Democratic socialist added. 

The New York Post reported that the rally drew roughly 300 attendees at the South Bronx’s St. Mary’s Park. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was also in attendance. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was also in attendance. 

Bowman is currently under fire from the left, the Democratic Party establishment and conservatives.  

The radical left claims that Bowman has not done enough to protect Palestinians as Israel battles Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for the bloodbath on Oct. 7 in southern Israel.  

Despite the left’s complaints, Bowman was one of the first lawmakers to demand a ceasefire in the war between Hamas and Israel.  

Calls for a ceasefire early on meant that Israel would not have retaliated to the terror attacks of Oct. 7. 

Bowman’s opposition to Israel prompted Clinton to endorse his opponent, Latimer, who is currently leading the polls ahead of the Tuesday primary.

Republicans have long chastised Bowman as a radical member of the self-described socialist “Squad” of the House of Representatives.  

Bowman came under fire after falsely pulling a fire alarm during a government funding vote—and later faced misdemeanor charges for his act. As part of a sweetheart deal, Bowman pleaded guilty to the charge, which was then dismissed as part of the deal.

