Speaker Johnson Says Mayorkas Impeachment Will Move Forward ‘As Soon As Possible’

(Headline USA) House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said this week that he intends to expedite the impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Republicans launched impeachment proceedings against Mayorkas earlier this month, accusing him of being “derelict in his duty” to secure the U.S.’s southern border and defying congressional immigration statutes.

In a letter to his colleagues this week, Johnson said he intends to hold a House-wide vote on whether to impeach Mayorkas “as soon as possible,” citing the growing crisis between border states and the federal government.

“The facts show that President Biden and his Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas have willfully ignored and actively undermined our nation’s immigration laws,” the speaker wrote. “Rather than accept accountability, President Biden is now trying to blame Congress for what HE himself intentionally created.”

Johnson also pointed out that illegal immigration is a top concern among voters.

“The American people know better, and that’s why public opinion polls show the country has overwhelmingly sided with us on this issue. When we return next week, by necessity, the House Homeland Security Committee will move forward with Articles of Impeachment against Secretary Mayorkas. A vote on the floor will be held as soon as possible thereafter,” he said.

The speaker also reaffirmed the House GOP’s support for Texas, which signaled this week that it would take action to secure its own border regardless of the Biden administration’s attempts to prevent the state from doing so.

“I made clear that we stand with Texas Governor Greg Abbott in his heroic efforts to protect the citizens of his state and all Americans, and I am emphasizing again today that House Republicans will vigorously oppose any policy proposal from the White House or Senate that would further incentivize illegal aliens to break our laws,” Johnson said.

Johnson was referring to a proposed immigration bill in the Senate that former President Donald Trump has urged Republicans to oppose, calling it “bad for the country.”

The House Homeland Security Committee is having a hearing Tuesday on a resolution to impeach Mayorkas.