Bombshell IG Report Finds Illegal Drug-Dealing within White House

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Defense Department’s Inspector General released a report earlier this month about how the White House’s pharmacy dispensed drugs without following safety rules and regulations.

“We found that the White House Medical Unit provided a wide range of health care and pharmaceutical services to ineligible White House staff in violation of Federal law and regulation and DoD policy,” the IG’s Jan. 9 report said.

“Additionally, the White House Medical Unit dispensed prescription medications, including controlled substances, to ineligible White House staff.”

According to the report, the White House’s clinic failed to track its opioids and other controlled substances, wrote prescriptions without required information and dispensed prescriptions without checking the recipient’s identity. The clinic is run by the White House Medical Unit, which is part of the DoD.

The DoD’s IG said it interviewed more than 120 officials for its investigation. One official interviewed reportedly said that “anything that took place at the White House Clinic was never written down, never recorded.

“The only record that you ever had that a patient came in and got any sort of medication would have been if it was a controlled substance that we were required to document for the pharmacy,” the official reportedly said.

The IG recommended an overhaul to the White House pharmacy’s policies, procedures, and oversight plans to manage controlled and non-controlled medications and patient eligibility for the White House Medical Unit.

The IG report marks the latest drug-related scandal coming out of the White House.

Last July, a bag of cocaine was found in the White House—leading some to point the finger at Hunter, who was living there around that time.

The Secret Service launched an investigation into how the cocaine ended up in the White House, but claimed it was not able to find a culprit.

“There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area,” the Secret Service said in a statement. “Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.