Did Wisconsin Gov. Just Give House GOP the ‘Smoking Gun’ Needed to Impeach?

'I am the last speaker before the Big Guy comes out...'

Joe Biden
(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In a Thursday press conference, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, introduced President Joe Biden as the “Big Guy,” echoing language used in documents associated with Biden’s crooked son, Hunter Biden, the Western Journal reported.

Evers’s apparent Freudian slip came as Biden visited Wisconsin on Thursday to speak on the Infrastructure Investments and Job Acts.

He announced projects to replace old bridges throughout the swing state in order to buy voters’ support.

Evers, who seemed to have taken the podium to get the audience excited for Biden’s appearance, noted that he would be “the last speaker before the Big Guy comes out”:

The phrase used by the Wisconsin Democrat–“Big Guy”– is how Hunter Biden referred to his father in his dealings with foreigners as he attempted to leverage his family’s political power for his own personal gain.

For instance, the younger Biden used it to threaten one of his Chinese business partners into cooperation with his illicit business dealings.

In an email exchange, it appears that Hunter set aside funds for the “Big Guy,” presumably the elder Biden.

According to a November Wall Street Journal op-ed, the president has spent years helping his family members cash in on political favors, aiding them with his presence and also with financial assistance.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee, led by chairman James Comer, is engaging in an investigation of the Biden family and its business dealings throughout the president’s lengthy political career.

According to Comer, evidence suggests that Biden “lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes.”

Comer also claimed that there is substantial evidence that Biden family members “sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests” and that the family’s private business dealings pose “a threat to national security.”

The House investigation is ongoing.

