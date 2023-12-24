Quantcast
Saturday, December 23, 2023

Sounds Familiar? Russia’s New Ban on Putin Critic Spurs Sarcastic U.S. Reactions

'Who does Putin think he is blocking an anti-war candidate from the ballot? Joe Biden?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Putin and Trump
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump shake hands during a G20 Summit. / IMAGE: Global News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A Russian election commission on Saturday banned a pro-peace politician from challenging Vladimir Putin in the upcoming elections, sparking sarcastic reactions aimed at the Colorado Supreme Court from some pro-Donald Trump supporters on Twitter. 

Observers drew comparisons between Russia’s decision to bar presidential candidate Yekaterina Duntsova and the infamous ruling of the Colorado Supreme Court against Trump, which prohibited former president from appearing on the Republican primary ballot in 2024. 

The Reactions followed Russia’s Central Election Commission’s ban on Duntsova, a former legislator and pro-peace candidate, from challenging Putin in 2024 due to errors in filed documents, according to the Associated Press.

Among those drawing comparisons between Duntsova’s exclusion and actions against Trump was author Glenn Greenwald. 

“What kind of monstrous dictatorship bans a candidate who wants to seek office from appearing on the ballot?” questioned Greenwald on Twitter, before adding, “I shudder to think what it must be like to be a citizen of such a country.” 

Echoing Greenwald, the Federalist CEO Sean David said, “Who does Putin think he is blocking an anti-war candidate from the ballot? Joe Biden?” 

Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grennel commented, “The U.S. Left is doing the same thing,” while Twitter Files journalist Matt Taibbi simply reacted with: “Outrageous!”

The Colorado Supreme Court disqualified Trump from seeking the presidency in 2024 due to his alleged role in a so-called “insurrection” on Jan. 6. The court barred Trump from appearing on the state’s primary ballots citing the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. 

The ruling baffled commentators, the Colorado GOP, legal scholars and even Trump critics, as Trump has neither been indicted nor convicted on any insurrection charges. 

In Russia, Duntsova was barred from seeking the presidency due to over 100 errors in her nomination filings, including seemingly innocuous errors like misspelled names, the Associated Press reported.

Ella Pamfilova, the head of the Central Election Commission, advised Duntsova to maintain a positive outlook. “You are a young woman, you still have everything ahead of you. Any minus can always be turned into a plus,” she claimed, according to the Associated Press. 

Duntsova had gained the support of 500 Russian citizens in the initial steps, as required by Russian law. Both Duntsova and Trump are preparing to appeal their respective bans to their nations’ highest courts.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Bill Barr Issues Rare Defense of Trump Following Colorado Ballot Ruling 

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com