Bill Barr Issues Rare Defense of Trump Following Colorado Ballot Ruling 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former Attorney General Bill Barr rebuked the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove his former boss, Donald Trump, from the state’s Republican primary ballot, citing claims of Trump’s ineligibility for the presidency.

Barr, known for his criticism of Trump, urged the Supreme Court to “quickly” shut down Colorado’s claims that Trump cannot hold public office due to his alleged involvement in what Democrats call an “insurrection” on Jan. 6.

“I hope the Court… the Court has to smack this down very quickly,” Barr told Fox News’s Neil Cavuto on Saturday. “I think the legal argument here for it is ridiculous. Even more importantly, it is highly destructive, and it’s exactly the kind of tactics by the left that created Donald Trump in the first place.”

Barr’s statements are at odds with his prior criticisms of Trump. Since leaving the Trump administration, Barr has stated that Trump knew he had lost the election. Similarly, Barr has partially supported the Biden DOJ’s prosecution of his former boss.

In a separate discussion, the former attorney general suggested to Cavuto that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s criminal prosecution of Trump in the 2020 election case might be delayed beyond the 2024 presidential election.

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr to Neil on former President Trump’s immunity dispute: the government’s position is going to be that he was a candidate. He was acting as a candidate, not really as president pic.twitter.com/7cHnCNoWho — Neil Cavuto (@TeamCavuto) December 23, 2023

“I mean his strategy is to run out the clock and he has a lot of tools to do that, and he may be successful,” said Barr, before implying that presidential immunity might not apply to challenges of election results.

“This issue here – I think everyone agrees that there’s something called absolute immunity for your official functions – if you’re performing an official function, the president has absolute immunity, and I think that has to be protected. I support that,” he added.

Barr’s comments followed the Supreme Court’s rejection of the special counsel’s plea to bypass an appeals court currently deliberating whether Trump enjoyed presidential immunity for disputing the 2020 election results.

When questioned on whether he would endorse President Joe Biden or Trump in a hypothetical 2024 match, Barr stated he would make that decision later on.

“Well as I said, I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it,” Barr said, adding, “Well, I could not support Biden.”