Wednesday, December 20, 2023

‘It’s Self-Evident’: Biden Reacts to Colorado Kicking Trump from 2024 Ballot

'You saw it all...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump & Joe Biden/AP Photos

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden attributed an alleged insurrection after the 2020 presidential election to former President Donald Trump, echoing a Colorado Supreme Court decision that kicked his leading 2024 opponent from the primary ballot. 

Speaking to reporters on Wednesdays, Biden claimed that evidence suggests Trump led what Democrats have described as an illegal effort to overturn the results of the previous presidential election.

“It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision,” Biden alleged. “But he certainly supported an insurrection. No question about it. None. Zero.”

Biden’s remarks came in response to the Colorado highest court’s decision to kick Trump from the Republican primary ballot, arguing that the former president’s alleged role on Jan. 6 violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, disqualifying him from seeking the presidency again. 

The state Supreme Court’s ruling was part of a broader campaign to prevent Trump from pursuing the nation’s highest office. 

While similar legal challenges led by anti-Trump activists in other key states have failed, Democrats applauded this decision, labeling Trump as a threat to democracy.

On the other hand, Republicans argued that removing a leading presidential candidate, surpassing the incumbent in several polls, constitutes a real threat to democracy. 

Trump vehemently criticized the Colorado decision in a series of fired-up posts on Truth Social. “WHAT A SHAME FOR OUR COUNTRY!!!” he declared in one post. In another statement, he called on Biden to dismiss what he described as “FAKE POLITICAL INDICTMENTS.”

Republican critics anticipated the Supreme Court would likely overturn the Colorado decision. But Trump’s presidential bid faces other challenges beyond the ballot eligibility lawsuits.

Specifically, Trump faces two federal indictments: one concerning alleged mishandling of classified documents and another for purportedly obstructing the certification of the 2020 elections on Jan. 6.

Moreover, the former president was hit with criminal charges for questioning the 2020 election results in Georgia and allegedly falsifying business records in hush money payments in New York. 

All these cases have been initiated by Democrats, including Attorney General Merrick Garland through Special Counsel Jack Smith, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
