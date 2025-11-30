Fort Bragg Releases Creepy PsyOp Vid Days after Seditious Billboard

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A newly released recruitment video from Fort Bragg’s Psychological Operations Group added more uncertainty amid anxiety over whether left-wing seditionists might be plotting a military coup against the Trump administration.

“There is another force applied in combat that we generally don’t think of as a weapon of war. That weapon is words,” says the video, as initially reported by Military.com.

“Words are weapons,” it adds. “… This is psychological warfare.”

The video, featuring ghostly cartoon images, bears similarity to past recruitment campaigns by the psyop unit stationed at the Fayetteville, N.C. Army base.

Yet, while past videos may have been unsettling during the gaslighting frenzy of the Biden administration, the latest one comes at a particularly delicate time, with many experts on the Right raising alarm over a possible domestic color revolution.

A billboard from the George Soros-backed NGO Win Without War reportedly urged Army servicemembers to go AWOL or worse. It directed would-be traitors to the site NotWhatYouSignedUpFor.org, which encouraged them to use encryption services while secretly signaling their disloyalty to a trio of activist “legal” groups.

Mike Benz, executive director of the Foundation for Freedom and a former State Department official, pointed out that the billboard was not simply appealing to rank-and-file cadets but to those responsible for helping wage color revolutions to topple foreign governments.

Worth noting Fayetteville North Carolina is the home of Fort Bragg, which itself is the home of US military psychological operations and the psychological warfare center, which itself is the home of covert US military-organized street protests and riots in foreign countries. https://t.co/BwzezKwQHK pic.twitter.com/nLGafo0Cfw — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 27, 2025

The billboard’s appearance itself fueled concerns in the aftermath of the “Seditious Six” scandal and a recent attack on National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C.

Six Democrat lawmakers, all of whom have military or intelligence backgrounds, released a video telling military members it was OK to refuse orders that they deemed to be “illegal.”

The suspected terrorist in the D.C. shooting, an Afghan national, also had ties to both the CIA and a Soros-funded NGO.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.