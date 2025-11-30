Sunday, November 30, 2025

Yet Another Afghan National Detained After Terrorist Threat

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Law enforcement authorities in Texas arrested an Afghan national on charges of making a terrorist threat. He became the second individual from Afghanistan recently accused of similar crimes. 

Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, brought into the U.S. under the Biden administration’s Operation Allies Welcome, was arrested Tuesday after recording himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb.

He allegedly wanted the bomb to explode in the Fort Worth area, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which lodged a detainer after his arrest. 

The Biden administration admitted Alokozay as a green card holder on Sept. 7, 2022, putting him on a fast track to citizenship, which permanent residents can seek after five years. 

Headline USA confirmed he was booked into the Tarrant County Jail by the Texas Department of Public Safety and is being held on no bond.

Fox News first reported on Alokozay’s arrest. 

His arrest came just days after Rahmanullah Lakanwal, another Afghan national, shot two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., in what the DOJ has described as a terrorist attack. 

Like Alokozay, Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. under the Biden administration’s controversial Operation Allies Welcome in September 2021. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the latest arrest by saying the “magnitude of the national security crisis Joe Biden unleashed on our country over the span of four years cannot be overstated.” 

The development came shortly after President Donald Trump announced his administration would halt all asylum petitions until further notice. 

Trump also ordered a review of all green card holders from 19 countries “of concern.” These countries include Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela and Yemen. 

