Soros Gave $37M to Groups Pushing Socialist Mamdani for NYC Mayor

Mamdani is a member of the Working Families Party—a far-left group notorious for pushing radical policy proposals like defunding the police and halting ICE raid...

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has benefited from millions of dollars linked to leftist billionaire George Soros, even after declaring that billionaires shouldn’t exist. 

Financial records reviewed by the New York Post show that Soros’s Open Society Foundation has funneled over $36 million to the Working Families Party and nine other groups that played roles in pushing Mamdani as the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor in 2025. 

Mayor Eric Adams is running for reelection as an independent.    

Mamdani is a member of the Working Families Party—a far-left group notorious for pushing radical policy proposals like defunding the police and halting ICE raids. 

In an NBC Meet the Press interview, Mamdani laid out his economic vision: abolishing billionaires. “I don’t think that we should have billionaires, frankly,” he said.  

Yet since 2016, Soros has donated an estimated $23.7 million to Mamdani’s party through its non-profit arm, Working Families Organization INC. 

That’s not all. According to the Post: “And at least another $13,944,005 went to the nine nonprofits and their offshoot fundraising entities — including the Make The Road Action ($3,515,00), and social justice nonprofits Community Voices Heard ($2,635,000) and Move On ($2.3 million), and the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace Action ($650,000), according to records.” 

Adams slammed Mamdani’s hypocrisy in remarks to the Post: “While Zohran Mamdani attacks job creators and rails against wealth, the truth is he’s benefiting from millions in support from billionaires and the very nonprofit network he pretends to stand apart from.” 

He added, “You can’t have it both ways. We need leadership that brings people together — not politicians who demonize success while quietly cashing in on it.” 

