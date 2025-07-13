Sunday, July 13, 2025

Trump Threatens Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship in Savage Takedown

'Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interest of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rosie O'Donnell / IMAGE: The Late Late Show via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump trolled former comedian Rosie O’Donnell on Saturday by threatening to strip her of U.S. citizenship in a scathing post shared on Truth Social.  

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interest of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her citizenship,” Trump wrote. 

The president made the comment seemingly in response to O’Donnell’s years-long obsession with him.

Most recently, O’Donnell bizarrely blamed Trump for the deadly Texas floods, which have killed at least 120 people. 

“When the president guts all of the early warning systems and the weathering-forecast abilities of the government, these are the results,” she claimed without offering evidence. 

O’Donnell fled the U.S. after Trump’s 2024 landslide victory and is now seeking Irish citizenship through her ancestry. 

Trump referenced her new residence in his post, writing: “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

It’s unclear whether Trump would pursue any action against O’Donnell, though left-wing outlets were quick to point out that the Constitution grants birthright citizenship to those born in the U.S. 

In response, O’Donnell fired back on Instagram, calling Trump a “dangerous old soulless man with dementia.” 

 

A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

