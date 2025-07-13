Sunday, July 13, 2025

ICE Says 200 Illegal Immigrants Arrested; UFW Reports 1 Death

'During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) Nearly 200 illegal immigrants were arrested during U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

According to the United Farm Workers, several agricultural workers were “critically injured” and one of them died from those injuries.

ICE released the number of arrests Friday, following the previous day’s raids at Glass House Farms’ marijuana fields near Camarillo and Carpinteria, cities north of Los Angeles.

More than 500 rioters attempted to disrupt the raids, ICE said. It added that four U.S. citizens “are being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers.”

Meanwhile, the UFW, a union of agricultural workers, confirmed there was one death from injuries sustained during the raids.

“UPDATE: we tragically can confirm that a farm worker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action,” the UFW posted on X on Friday afternoon.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on X that it responded at 12:15 p.m. Thursday “to provide medical aid as a result of federal enforcement activity along Laguna Road in the Oxnard Plains.”

On Friday, ICE noted the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who, in video broadcast by Los Angeles TV stations, appeared to be firing a gun at federal agents.

ICE added that rioters damaged vehicles.

“At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

“During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers,” McLaughlin continued. “While ICE and CBP officers are being assaulted by rioters and dodging bullets to save children, Sanctuary politicians are demonizing ICE and CBP. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement.”

The Center Square Friday reached out to Glass House Farms, but did not get a response.

Regarding medical aid during the raids, the Ventura County Fire Department posted, “VCFD’s commitment is to the safety of all members of our community, and to provide professional, compassionate emergency care regardless of immigration status.”

Videos by TV news stations showed federal agents throwing cannisters of tear gas to control the crowd.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Israel Receives D-9 Bulldozers From the US That Will be Used To Demolish Palestinian Homes

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com