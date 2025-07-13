ICE Says 200 Illegal Immigrants Arrested; UFW Reports 1 Death

(The Center Square) Nearly 200 illegal immigrants were arrested during U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

According to the United Farm Workers, several agricultural workers were “critically injured” and one of them died from those injuries.

ICE released the number of arrests Friday, following the previous day’s raids at Glass House Farms’ marijuana fields near Camarillo and Carpinteria, cities north of Los Angeles.

More than 500 rioters attempted to disrupt the raids, ICE said. It added that four U.S. citizens “are being criminally processed for assaulting or resisting officers.”

Meanwhile, the UFW, a union of agricultural workers, confirmed there was one death from injuries sustained during the raids.

“UPDATE: we tragically can confirm that a farm worker has died of injuries they sustained as a result of yesterday’s immigration enforcement action,” the UFW posted on X on Friday afternoon.

The Ventura County Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 12:15pm on Thursday, July 10th to provide medical aid as a result of federal enforcement activity along Laguna Road in the Oxnard Plains. VCFD was requested through our county’s 911 system solely to provide… pic.twitter.com/vdNoAdYNmC — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 11, 2025

The Ventura County Fire Department said on X that it responded at 12:15 p.m. Thursday “to provide medical aid as a result of federal enforcement activity along Laguna Road in the Oxnard Plains.”

On Friday, ICE noted the FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual who, in video broadcast by Los Angeles TV stations, appeared to be firing a gun at federal agents.

ICE added that rioters damaged vehicles.

“At the California marijuana facilities, ICE and CBP law enforcement rescued at least 10 migrant children from what looks like exploitation, forced child labor, and potentially human trafficking or smuggling,” said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

“During the operation, a violent agitator fired a gun at our brave officers,” McLaughlin continued. “While ICE and CBP officers are being assaulted by rioters and dodging bullets to save children, Sanctuary politicians are demonizing ICE and CBP. We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement.”

The Center Square Friday reached out to Glass House Farms, but did not get a response.

Regarding medical aid during the raids, the Ventura County Fire Department posted, “VCFD’s commitment is to the safety of all members of our community, and to provide professional, compassionate emergency care regardless of immigration status.”

Videos by TV news stations showed federal agents throwing cannisters of tear gas to control the crowd.