SCOTUS’s Sonia Sotomayor Won’t Resign

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though Democrats revealed their plans to replace Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with a failed political candidate, Kamala Harris, people close to Sotomayor recently said she didn’t plan to retire.

“This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know,” one person close to the justice told the Wall Street Journal, adding that leftists should use other ways to oppose President-elect Donald Trump.

It was previously reported that leftists attempted to remove Sotomayor so that they would be able to put another leftist activist on the Supreme Court, “agonizing” over Sotomayor retiring during the Trump presidency and Trump putting another conservative justice in her place, as reported by Politico.

Other leftists also floated the idea of replacing Sotomayor, including CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

“Other bold ideas, Sotomayor needs to resign. The court is currently 6-3. This would limit Trump’s ability to make it 7-2. It’s silly to believe there is no difference. You can confirm in 10 weeks (see ACB),” he wrote.

Sellers then claimed that many good candidates could replace Sotomayor, including Harris.

“You have very good previously vetted candidates…. Sri Srinivasan, Robert Wilkins, Michelle Childs, and, yes, Kamala Harris (though she likely doesn’t get Manchin’s vote). If step one doesn’t occur, she could very likely be another story much like RBG,” he wrote.

Other bold ideas, Sotomayor needs to resign. The court is currently 6-3. This would limit Trumps ability to make it 7-2. It’s silly to believe there is no difference. You can confirm in 10 weeks (see ACB). You have very good previously vetted candidates…. Sri Srinivasan,… https://t.co/gsOHe7XAjo — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 10, 2024

Headline USA also reported that Sellers made similar remarks on CNN News Central, urging Joe Biden to replace Sotomayor with Harris.

“I hope that Joe Biden makes the next 10 weeks as consequential as he can. I don’t care about drawing outside the lines or what Republicans may think about it,” he said. “This is within your purview. You could actually do it, and you should do it.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was also asked on NBC News whether he thinks Sotomayor should resign, and he said “no.”

JUST IN: Bernie Sanders Tells NBC’s Meet the Press He Disagrees with Calls for Justice Sotomayor to Step Down Quickly to Allow Biden to Appoint a Replacement Before Trump Gets In Since She's 70 Years Old. pic.twitter.com/hsGuLrChHw — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 10, 2024

“This is not happening,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote on Twitter in response to leftists asking these questions. “No way, no how. The Senate will not confirm any last-minute Dem Supreme Court nominee between now and January. The next SCOTUS justice will be nominated by Donald J. Trump.”