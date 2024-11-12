Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

SCOTUS’s Sonia Sotomayor Won’t Resign

'This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though Democrats revealed their plans to replace Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with a failed political candidate, Kamala Harris, people close to Sotomayor recently said she didn’t plan to retire.

“This is no time to lose her important voice on the court. She just turned 70 and takes better care of herself than anyone I know,” one person close to the justice told the Wall Street Journal, adding that leftists should use other ways to oppose President-elect Donald Trump.

It was previously reported that leftists attempted to remove Sotomayor so that they would be able to put another leftist activist on the Supreme Court, “agonizing” over Sotomayor retiring during the Trump presidency and Trump putting another conservative justice in her place, as reported by Politico.

Other leftists also floated the idea of replacing Sotomayor, including CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers.

“Other bold ideas, Sotomayor needs to resign. The court is currently 6-3. This would limit Trump’s ability to make it 7-2. It’s silly to believe there is no difference. You can confirm in 10 weeks (see ACB),” he wrote.

Sellers then claimed that many good candidates could replace Sotomayor, including Harris.

“You have very good previously vetted candidates…. Sri Srinivasan, Robert Wilkins, Michelle Childs, and, yes, Kamala Harris (though she likely doesn’t get Manchin’s vote). If step one doesn’t occur, she could very likely be another story much like RBG,” he wrote.

Headline USA also reported that Sellers made similar remarks on CNN News Central, urging Joe Biden to replace Sotomayor with Harris.

“I hope that Joe Biden makes the next 10 weeks as consequential as he can. I don’t care about drawing outside the lines or what Republicans may think about it,” he said. “This is within your purview. You could actually do it, and you should do it.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., was also asked on NBC News whether he thinks Sotomayor should resign, and he said “no.”

“This is not happening,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote on Twitter in response to leftists asking these questions. “No way, no how. The Senate will not confirm any last-minute Dem Supreme Court nominee between now and January. The next SCOTUS justice will be nominated by Donald J. Trump.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kamala, Jill Ignored Each Other in Viral Video, Confirming WH Drama
Next article
George Clooney Abandons Politics

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com