‘I Want People’s Heads to Explode’: CNN Commentator Floats Kamala Harris for Supreme Court

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers floated Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court following the 2024 Democrat presidential nominee’s decisive defeat against Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

After losing the majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats have grown increasingly concerned that Trump may strength the court’s already 6-3 conservative majority by replacing Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 70, during his second term.

One anonymous Democrat senator told Politico Playbook his party fears the risk of Sotomayor resigning without her replacement being approved before Trump takes office.

On CNN News Central, Sellers told host John Berman that President Joe Biden should spend his 10 weeks as a lame duck pushing for Harris to take Sotomayor’s place.

“I hope that Joe Biden makes the next 10 weeks as consequential as he can. I don’t care about drawing outside the lines or what Republicans may think about it,” Sellers continued. “This is within your purview. You could actually do it, and you should do it.”

Sellers called Harris “one Hell if a vice president” and referenced her legal background San Francisco district attorney and attorney general of California as reasons for her potential appointment.

The CNN commentator said his mere suggestion would make Republicans “go crazy.”

What ever could VP Kamala Harris do after losing the presidency to Trump? CNN commentator suggests Harris should be appointed to the Supreme Court. “Not only am I floating it, but I want to stir up everything. I want people’s heads to explode…”pic.twitter.com/F47XAD2A5X — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 8, 2024

“Are you floating… are you floating… 7:39 a.m. on the East Coast. Did Bakari Sellers just float Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential Supreme Court nominee?” Berman asked.

Sellers said he wants to shake things up.

“Not only am I floating it but I want to stir up everything,” he said. “I want people’s heads to explode this morning so we go into the weekend just knowing that the chaos has not ended just yet.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.