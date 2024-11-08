Quantcast
Friday, November 8, 2024

‘I Want People’s Heads to Explode’: CNN Commentator Floats Kamala Harris for Supreme Court

'I hope that Joe Biden makes the next 10 weeks as consequential as he can. I don’t care about drawing outside the lines or what Republicans may think about it...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / IMAGE: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers floated Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court following the 2024 Democrat presidential nominee’s decisive defeat against Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

After losing the majority in the U.S. Senate, Democrats have grown increasingly concerned that Trump may strength the court’s already 6-3 conservative majority by replacing Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, 70, during his second term.

One anonymous Democrat senator told Politico Playbook his party fears the risk of Sotomayor resigning without her replacement being approved before Trump takes office.

On CNN News Central, Sellers told host John Berman that President Joe Biden should spend his 10 weeks as a lame duck pushing for Harris to take Sotomayor’s place.

“I hope that Joe Biden makes the next 10 weeks as consequential as he can. I don’t care about drawing outside the lines or what Republicans may think about it,” Sellers continued. “This is within your purview. You could actually do it, and you should do it.”

Sellers called Harris “one Hell if a vice president” and referenced her legal background San Francisco district attorney and attorney general of California as reasons for her potential appointment.

The CNN commentator said his mere suggestion would make Republicans “go crazy.”

“Are you floating… are you floating… 7:39 a.m. on the East Coast. Did Bakari Sellers just float Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential Supreme Court nominee?” Berman asked.

Sellers said he wants to shake things up.

“Not only am I floating it but I want to stir up everything,” he said. “I want people’s heads to explode this morning so we go into the weekend just knowing that the chaos has not ended just yet.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Europe Is Finalizing Preparations for a Gold Standard
Next article
DOJ Announce Another ‘Iranian Assassination Plot’ as Trump Looks to Clean House

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com