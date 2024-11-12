George Clooney Abandons Politics

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood actor George Clooney reportedly abandoned politics after leftists attacked him for participating in the coup against Joe Biden to replace him with Kamala Harris, which resulted in Harris’s defeat.

The Daily Mail’s insiders claimed that Clooney is “disheartened” by the backlash.

“George feels that the backlash he is getting for Kamala losing is not at all warranted,” a source told the Mail. “He thinks it is completely unfair to try and make him a scapegoat for her loss. He has backed the Democratic Party and invested so much time and money into them, but he is going to take a step back for now. He feels very disheartened.”

The insiders also said that the actor did not immediately endorse Harris because he thought the Democrats should have “taken a step back” and considered replacing Biden with someone else.