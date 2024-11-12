George Clooney Abandons Politics

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Hollywood actor George Clooney reportedly abandoned politics after leftists attacked him for participating in the coup against Joe Biden to replace him with Kamala Harris, which resulted in Harris’s defeat.
The Daily Mail’s insiders claimed that Clooney is “disheartened” by the backlash.
“George feels that the backlash he is getting for Kamala losing is not at all warranted,” a source told the Mail. “He thinks it is completely unfair to try and make him a scapegoat for her loss. He has backed the Democratic Party and invested so much time and money into them, but he is going to take a step back for now. He feels very disheartened.”
The insiders also said that the actor did not immediately endorse Harris because he thought the Democrats should have “taken a step back” and considered replacing Biden with someone else.
“When he wrote his op-ed, George did not say, ‘Biden is not fit to be president, choose Kamala.’ The Democrats jumped on Kamala, and within days, she was the candidate. George believes that they should have taken a step back and looked at their options. That is why he did not endorse her right away,” the source said.
John Nolte of Breitbart News responded to the Mail’s recent article, noting that Democrats should blame Clooney only for one thing.
“The only thing you can blame Clooney for is what all elite Democrats can be blamed for, and that’s covering up for Biden’s mental and physical deterioration until the cover-up imploded during that presidential debate. In that op-ed, Clooney admitted he knew Biden wasn’t up to the job weeks earlier during a glitz Hollywood fundraiser. Why didn’t he say something then?” he wrote.
Other conservatives also responded to the recent news.
“I guess Clooney learned that in politics, there’s no award for ‘best-supporting actor,'” political commentator Mario Nawfal wrote.
Others thanked President-elect Donald Trump for ensuring one of the Hollywood celebrities would stop talking about politics.
Trump is already Making America Great Again,” @_johnnymaga wrote.
It was previously reported that Clooney had political aspirations himself.
“His endorsement of Kamala was definitely calculated. George is contemplating a future [presidential] run and has the support of one of the most powerful Democrats in the world, Barack Obama. He has his scope set on a possible run for a Senate seat in 2026 and will undoubtedly continue to gain respect within the Democratic party,” one insider said.