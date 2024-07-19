Son Eric: Donald Trump Ran for Office ‘Out of Deep Concern’ for America’s Future

(Nolan Mckendry, The Center Square) Eric Trump spoke of his father’s hopes for the United States, his purpose in office, and his perseverance through cultural and political attacks Thursday at the final night of Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“Unlike the current president, it was not a decision to enrich his family,” Eric Trump said. “It was a decision made out of a deep concern for America’s future.”

Former President Donald Trump, who accepted the GOP nominee for president in 2024, is unique in his status as an outsider, never holding office prior to his election in 2016. Since then, Donald Trump has turned opponents into supporters, been involved in countless controversies, faced two impeachments, and was convicted in New York on 34 felony counts in June.

“My father has been ruthlessly silenced, slandered, and attacked by a corrupt administration,” Eric said of his father. “We know, and America knows, they’re not just after you, they’re after all of us, and you just happen to be standing in their way.”

Eric Trump’s speech comes after his father was millimeters away from being assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pa., on Saturday.

“The greatest retribution will be success,” Eric said. “Under President Trump, the swamp will be drained, America will be respected, our cities will be safe, our streets will be clean, and our border will be secure.”

The former president’s platform includes securing the southern border, returning illegal crossers to their countries, promising that “on day one, we will begin the largest domestic deportation operation in the history of our country,” his son said.

“In 2016, many people began to doubt the promise of America,” Eric Trump said. “The economy was struggling, jobs were scarce, our standing on the world stage was weak at best, veterans were forgotten, our military was in shambles, and our education system was broken.”

Eric’s speech reflected on an America First agenda.

“To the homeless veteran sleeping under a bridge, as illegal immigrants are housed in the most expensive hotels in New York: I’m sorry, we know it is wrong and we will fix it,” Eric Trump said.

“Along with the southern border, Agenda47 promises to secure low-cost energy, address drug addiction, and “dismantle the deep state.”