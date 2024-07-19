Whistleblower: Majority of Trump’s Security Detail Weren’t Actual Secret Service Agents

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower has come out of the woodwork with more shocking revelations about Saturday’s near assassination of presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, including that the majority of Trump’s security detail were not in fact Secret Service agents—but were instead drawn from the DHS’s Homeland Security Investigations, or DSI.

The whistleblower’s disclosure was revealed in a Friday letter from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

🚨🚨 Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel 👇 pic.twitter.com/eo4jNmJWFT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 19, 2024

“The July 13 rally was considered to be a ‘loose’ security event. For example, detection canines were not used to monitor entry and detect threats in the usual manner. Individuals without proper designations were able to gain access to backstage areas. Department personnel did not appropriately police the security buffer around the podium and were also not stationed at regular intervals around the event’s security perimeter,” Hawley said in his letter, citing his anonymous whistleblower.

“In addition, whistleblower allegations suggest the majority of DHS officials were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

Nearly as shocking as the whistleblower’s allegations was the next paragraph of Hawley’s letter. There, he revealed that the Secret Service apparently hung up on Congress during this week’s private briefing, before most senators could ask any questions.

“Unfortunately, your department has not been appropriately forthcoming with Members of Congress—abruptly ending the only call with USSS before most senators could even ask a question,” Hawley said. “This is completely unacceptable and contrary to the public’s interest in transparency.”

2) DHS hung up on U.S. Senators!! Not a joke. "Unfortunately, your department has not been appropriately forthcoming with Members of Congress–abruptly ending the only call with USSS before most senators could even ask a question." — William Ramsey Investigates (@WilliamRamseyIn) July 19, 2024

In his letter, Hawley asked Mayorkas seven questions, including how his agency determined the security levels for the Trump rally, what percentage of the DHS agents at the event were from HSI rather than Secret Service agents, and how long agents physically spent on the ground surveying the site before the event.

Hawley seeks answers within seven days.

Meanwhile, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.