Near-Death Experience Imbues Trump w/ New Spirit of Transcendental Unity at RNC

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) Following a line-up of colorful speakers such as Hulk Hogan and Kid Rock, former President Donald Trump took the stage Thursday for the first time since his assassination attempt to formally accept the Republican nomination for president.

In contrast to the machismo of his high-energy opening acts, Trump’s own speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisc., struck a notably subdued note as he looked to tone down the divisive rhetoric that has cleft the nation into warring tribes, instead offering himself up as a president to represent all Americans.

“We are bound together by a single fate and shared destiny,” he said. “We rise together or we fall apart. So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for President of the United States.”

Nonetheless, it wasn’t without elements of his signature showmanship—and with all the love and adulation being directed upon him in his crowning moment, he seemed almost reluctant to leave the stage, adding a roughly hourlong bonus speech of improvised material, perhaps to compensate for the rally cut short five days prior in Butler, Pa.

Trump walked onstage to a giant neon sign of his name as Lee Greenwood performed his iconic song “God Bless the USA.”

Behind him, firefighters in formal attire rolled out and saluted the uniform of ex-fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was slain in the assassination attempt on Saturday, July 13.

“I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope,” Trump said to roaring applause. “Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country.”

The former president—and now GOP presidential nominee for the third consecutive time—thanked the American people for their support and outpouring of love following his assassination, recounting his firsthand version of the events now etched into the nation’s collective memory through photos and videos that will take their place in the annals of U.S. history.

“I’ll tell you exactly what happened—and you’ll never hear it from me a second time, because it’s actually too painful to tell,” said Trump.

Trump explained that he had turned his head to look at a chart of illegal immigration statistics and felt a sharp pain in his ear. He put his hand to his ear, saw blood, and dropped to the ground. When he stood back up, he was stunned to see everyone still standing there instead of stampeding.

Trump takes the stage at the RNC and explains the details of the attempt on his life. "I will tell you exactly what happened and you'll never hear it from me a second time because it's actually too painful to tell." pic.twitter.com/p661OQr12X — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) July 19, 2024

He also spoke in detail about Comperatore and the other victims who had been injured, walked over to the uniform of Comperatore, kissed his helmet, and called for a moment of silence.

Donald Trump honored Corey Comperatore and kissed his helmet! This is so moving! Am I the only getting emotional ? God Bless Trump !#MAGA #RNCConvention pic.twitter.com/xEgG9VfczJ — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 19, 2024

With rumors abounding that President Joe Biden—currently in isolation with COVID-19—might soon exit the presidential race following last month’s disastrous debate, Trump seemed ready to transcend the old mode of politics as usual. He had reportedly rewritten his speech entirely following the attempt on his life to focus more on national unity.

Trump mentioned Biden by name only once and apologized for saying his name.

“Our planet is teetering on the edge of World War III,” he said, promising to “end every single international crisis that the current administration has created.”

He additionally pledged to end inflation, lower gas prices, stop the surge of illegal immigration and fix the economy, promising to “drill, baby, drill.”

“Just a few short days ago, my journey with you nearly ended—and yet, here we are tonight, all gathered together, talking about the future, promise, and renewal of a thing we love very much,” said Trump. “It’s called America.”

Follow Elias Irizarry at twitter.com/eliasforsc.