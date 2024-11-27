Quantcast
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Pete Hegseth’s Nomination Results in Patriotic Soldiers Enlisting Again

'I was thinking about getting out, but now that you’ve come to lead us, Pete, I’m going to stay in...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Pete Hegseth
Pete Hegseth / IMAGE: Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that many patriotic soldiers who wanted to leave the woke military stated that they would continue serving this country after finding out that President-elect Donald Trump nominated conservative Army veteran Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

During his Nov. 24 appearance on ABC News, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., stated that military re-enlistment is surging after Trump’s nomination of Hegseth. Hagerty claimed that many service members thinking about leaving the military or retiring now say they would re-enlist.

“Pete is a very talented individual. I talked with him earlier this week. He told me about how many people had written to him and said, look, I was thinking about getting out,” Hagerty said. “’You know, we have a huge recruitment problem, a huge retention problem in the military. I was thinking about getting out, but now that you’ve come to lead us, Pete, I’m going to stay in.’”

Hagerty added that this is the “type of inspirational leader we need to see,” adding that Americans should not be distracted by sexual assault allegations against Hegseth.

“Don’t let these allegations distract us. What we need is real, significant change. The Pentagon has been more focused on pronouns than they have lethality the past four years. We need to get back to business, and I think Pete is just the person to do it,” he said.

Conservatives responded positively to the recent news.

“Incredible,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire also noted that the recent news was unsurprising because soldiers tend to be conservative.

“I’m shocked that the patriots who would sign up for military service would want to serve under a badass who actually understands them and doesn’t espouse the bulls*** like Millie or Austin. It’s why the machine is trying to take him out. Populist vs very below-average elites,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alaska GOP Hires Pro-Trump Lawyer to Review State Election Results

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com