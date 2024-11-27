Pete Hegseth’s Nomination Results in Patriotic Soldiers Enlisting Again

Senator @BillHagertyTN says he spoke to incoming Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Pete told him patriots in our military are re-enlisting after news broke of his nomination. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A5u15LYEpe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 24, 2024

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently revealed that many patriotic soldiers who wanted to leave the woke military stated that they would continue serving this country after finding out that President-elect Donald Trump nominated conservative Army veteran Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

During his Nov. 24 appearance on ABC News, Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., stated that military re-enlistment is surging after Trump’s nomination of Hegseth. Hagerty claimed that many service members thinking about leaving the military or retiring now say they would re-enlist.

“Pete is a very talented individual. I talked with him earlier this week. He told me about how many people had written to him and said, look, I was thinking about getting out,” Hagerty said. “’You know, we have a huge recruitment problem, a huge retention problem in the military. I was thinking about getting out, but now that you’ve come to lead us, Pete, I’m going to stay in.’”

Hagerty added that this is the “type of inspirational leader we need to see,” adding that Americans should not be distracted by sexual assault allegations against Hegseth.

“Don’t let these allegations distract us. What we need is real, significant change. The Pentagon has been more focused on pronouns than they have lethality the past four years. We need to get back to business, and I think Pete is just the person to do it,” he said.

Conservatives responded positively to the recent news.

“Incredible,” Libs of TikTok wrote.

Incredible — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 26, 2024

Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire also noted that the recent news was unsurprising because soldiers tend to be conservative.

Least surprising headline of the year: https://t.co/9WxTJfxzBf — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) November 26, 2024

“I’m shocked that the patriots who would sign up for military service would want to serve under a badass who actually understands them and doesn’t espouse the bulls*** like Millie or Austin. It’s why the machine is trying to take him out. Populist vs very below-average elites,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote.