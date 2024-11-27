Alaska GOP Hires Pro-Trump Lawyer to Review State Election Results

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Republicans in Alaska recently hired Donald Trump-supporting lawyer Harmeet Dhillon to recount and review state election results.

“The Alaska Republican Party will request a statewide recount and review of the election results for Ballot Measure 2 – the Repeal of Rank Choice Voting from the 2024 General Election,” Alaska’s Republicans wrote. “We will submit this request, along with the names of the requisite Alaskan voters required to initiate this process, once the election is certified, which is scheduled for November 30, 2024.”

Republicans from Alaska also stated that they hired Dhillon and her team to help them.

“Together with our partners at the Republican National Committee, the Alaska Republican Party has assembled a team to oversee this process,” the Republicans from Alaska wrote. “We have engaged the Dhillon Law Group, led by Harmeet K. Dhillon, to be on the ground during the recount and review, along with our Party Counsel and observers.”

Alaska’s Republicans praised Dhillon and her team and said they look forward to a “thorough and comprehensive review and recount.”

“This fraudulent voting system was funded by Bill Gates a few years ago, and it allowed Lisa Murkowski to be re-elected Senator even though she lost the GOP primary. Every state needs to abolish RCV to restore integrity in our elections. I hope [Dhillon and her team] will uncover the truth during this AK recount,” conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley wrote.

He also pointed out that it wasn’t “just a talking point” because he traveled to Alaska last year to advocate for abolishing the ranked-choice voting system.

Other conservatives on Twitter also celebrated the recent news, praising Dhillon and expressing their dissatisfaction with Alaska’s voting system.

“Ranked choice voting is the worst thing to ever be implemented. Thousands of ballots get tossed due to the confusion it creates. You’re not listing your besties in [junior high school]. You’re voting. For a candidate,” @ElonJoin839 wrote.

Anchorage attorney Scott Kendall, the creator of the state’s voting system, told the Alaska Public Media that he is confident the results will hold up.

“It’s clear to me that Alaskans voted to keep open primaries and ranked-choice, including the tens of thousands of voters who both voted for President Trump, voted for Rep-elect Begich, but also voted no on 2,” Kendall said.

Trump-supporting conservatives have always been critical of the ranked-choice voting system because it helps Democrats and RINOs, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, to win elections and disenfranchise conservative voters.