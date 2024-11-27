Quantcast
FBI Agent, Previously Acquitted for Attempted Murder, Now Faces Rape Charges

'Valdivia shot the man from 2 to 3 feet away, prosecutors said, and did not identify himself as an agent until after the shooting...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI Agent Flirts on January 6. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
FBI Agent Flirts on January 6. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) An FBI agent who was acquitted of attempted murder two years ago has now been charged with raping at least two women—with detectives believing there may be more victims.

The Montgomery County Department of Police in Maryland announced the rape charges Monday against the FBI agent, 40-year-old Eduardo Valdivia, of Gaithersburg. Valdivia, an FBI agent and tattoo studio owner, faces charges including two counts of second-degree rape, four counts of fourth-degree sexual offense, and four counts of second-degree assault.

The charges against Valdivia stem from reports made by two women who allege they were raped inside his DC Fine Line Tattoos.

“In October of 2024, the first victim reported being raped by a man she knew as ‘Lalo Brown.’ A second victim came forward with a similar report of sexual assault in November,” a Monday press release from Montgomery Police said.

“Both women stated they were lured to the tattoo studio under the pretense of modeling opportunities with Exeter Models and believed they had been communicating with a woman.”

Both victims later identified their assailant as Valdivia, who is now being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

The charges against Valdivia come some two years after a jury found him not guilty of attempted murder for shooting a man on a Metro train in Bethesda, Maryland, on Dec. 15, 2020.

In that case Valdivia was reportedly off duty at the time of the shooting, and claimed self-defense.

“Valdivia shot the man from 2 to 3 feet away, prosecutors said, and did not identify himself as an agent until after the shooting. The man had part or all of his spleen, colon and pancreas removed during surgery after the shooting,” NBC reported.

“The interaction between the two men starts with a fist bump. But when the man asked Valdivia for money on the train, the agent said no and the man muttered expletives while walking away, prosecutors said,” NBC reported.

“Valdivia told the man, ‘Watch your mouth,’ and the man turned around and approached Valdivia, who told him to back up multiple times prior to the shooting.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

